WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - H. Jack VanBrocklin left this world behind on Sunday, November 27th, 2022. He was exactly one month shy of his 93rd birthday. For over 45 years, Jack resided at the family homestead that he helped establish at 23043 Co Rte 67, otherwise known as Brookside Drive. During the last few years he was well-cared for in the home of his loving and loud daughter Kate, her deeply supportive husband Michael, and three giving and kind grandchildren, Kathryn, Livia, and Jack with whom he forged unbreakable bonds through laughter and sarcasm.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO