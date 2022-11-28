Read full article on original website
Andrew D. Ayen, 35, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Andrew D. Ayen, 35, Watertown NY, passed away on November 27th. Andrew was born in Watertown, the son of Ambrose and Rose Bushman Ayne. He graduated from LaFargeville Central School and worked as a handyman, enjoyed building things and helping family and friends. Andrew is...
H. Jack VanBrocklin, 92
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - H. Jack VanBrocklin left this world behind on Sunday, November 27th, 2022. He was exactly one month shy of his 93rd birthday. For over 45 years, Jack resided at the family homestead that he helped establish at 23043 Co Rte 67, otherwise known as Brookside Drive. During the last few years he was well-cared for in the home of his loving and loud daughter Kate, her deeply supportive husband Michael, and three giving and kind grandchildren, Kathryn, Livia, and Jack with whom he forged unbreakable bonds through laughter and sarcasm.
Clifford J. Laing, 80, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clifford J. Laing, 80, of County Route 35, passed away early Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.
Kristine Battersby, 80, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kristine Battersby, 80, passed away peacefully with a loving caregiver at her side on November 30, 2022 at her home in Gouverneur, NY. Kristine was born on April 15, 1942 in Gouverneur to Margaret and George Battersby. She graduated from Gouverneur High School and went...
Barbara A. Sholette, 82
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Sholette passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was in Rochester for the Thanksgiving Holiday, and therefore was surrounded by her loving family during her passing. Funeral Services will be held for Barb on December 9th...
Helen E. Robinson, 95, formerly of Edwards
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Helen E. Robinson, age 95, of Jacksonville, NC and formerly of Edwards, NY, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice Center in Newport, NC. There will be a memorial mass for Helen at a later date at the St. James...
Waide J. Belile, 65
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Waide J. Belile age 65 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time a full obituary to follow.
Mary Jane MacDonald, 87, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Mary Jane MacDonald, 87, a resident of the Bray Road, Norwood, will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood. Mary Jane passed away on Sunday evening, November 27, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Mary Jane is survived by two step-children, Robert (Pamela) MacDonald and Judy (David) Jackman; several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren and a brother Rev. Rodney Ruger, Oregon City, OR. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Robert and her three siblings Richard Ruger, Esther Briggs and Evelyn Knowlton.
Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home in Potsdam. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.
Carl James “Dad and Poppa” Savage, Sr., 82, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Carl James “Dad and Poppa” Savage, Sr., 82, of Commercial Street, passed away, Sunday, November 27, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on January 6, 1940 at home on Lake Street, Redwood, NY, he was a son of Charles Harvey and Viola L. Dunn Savage and he was a 1958 graduate of Redwood High School.
June Patricia David LeRoux, 87, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - June Patricia David LeRoux, 87, of the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, formerly of 5 Hubbard St West Carthage passed away after a brief illness. She was born in Lorraine, Town of Ellisburg, New York on June 28, 1935, daughter of Alvin and Julia Howard David. The family later relocated to Natural Bridge, New York where she grew up.
Janice E. Bouchard, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Janice E. Bouchard, age 86 of Ogdensburg will be held at a time to be determined in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon. Mrs. Bouchard passed away on Monday (November 28, 2022) at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh surrounded by her loving family.
Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings
HERRINGS, New York (WWNY) - Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings, died peacefully Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation. She was born on May 7, 1935, to Ruth Sherman & Clarence Scougal at home in West Carthage, New York. She moved to Herrings in 1939 and stayed there until 2019 and she then moved to Meadowbrook in Carthage.
Ronald W. Pierce, 67, of Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald Pierce, 67, of Croghan, New York, went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2022. He will be missed by his wife of 40 years, Sue; children, son Chris, daughter-in-law Stephanie, daughter, Nicole, and grandchildren, Elijah and Emma. Ron left a significant impact on the world around him.
Neal H. Miller, 84, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Neal H. Miller, 84, of Canton, died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center after a brief stay. Neal was born May 9, 1938 in Ellenburg, a son of the late Gordon and Margaret (Silver) Miller. Neal attended Massena Schools and earned his GED. On August 31, 1957 he married Anna Duprey. Together they raised four children. Anna predeceased him on December 10, 2017.
Carol J. Allen, 62, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Carol J. Allen, 62, of Canton died peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, she was surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of the St. Lawrence Valley. Carol was born October 17, 1960 in Canton, a daughter of the...
Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
Annual toy drive held at BCA Architects & Engineers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a party Thursday at BCA Architects & Engineers. Your ticket to get in is a couple of toys. This year marks the Watertown company’s 28th Annual Gift Drive. But this year is the first in its new downtown Watertown location on Public...
Larry L. Banks, 63, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Larry L. Banks, 63, of Stone St., passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice. Larry was born on June 27, 1959 in Sterlington, Louisiana, son of the late Julius and Thankful...
Joanne Wohnsiedler Bell, 90, formerly of Carthage
WATKINS GLEN, New York (WWNY) - Joanne Wohnsiedler Bell, age 90, of Watkins Glen, passed away surrounded by her family Oct 4, 2022. She was loving, kind with a great sense of humor, love of music and an original foodie. Joanne Wohnsiedler, aka Mom, born April 15, 1932, to George...
