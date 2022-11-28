Read full article on original website
Vincent sworn in as Resident Circuit Judge for Schuyler County
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — The Honorable J. Frank McCartney, Chief Judge of the Eighth Judicial Circuit swore in Mark L. Vincent as Resident Circuit Judge for Schuyler County. Vincent will be filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Honorable Scott J. Butler. Butler had filled the position after...
Blessing bringing back masks due to illness spike
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — All patients and visitors entering any Blessing Health Clinic or Hospital in the region will be required to wear a mask starting on Monday, December 5. The return of the mask policy comes as respiratory illnesses are increasing across the Tri-States. Blessing Health has been...
Quincy man killed in Clayton crash
CLAYTON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was killed on Thursday night in a single car crash in rural Clayton. Emergency crews were called to accident scene at north 1400th Avenue and east 2950th around 4:34 p.m. The driver, Matthew Smith, 40, suffered severe injuries from the single vehicle...
Police: Thieves rob Louisiana DQ and duct tape manager
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Officers are searching for two men who robbed the Louisiana Dairy Queen on Friday. When the restaurant closed at 9 p.m., the owner was the only person in the building, and while he was mopping, two masked men entered through a door in the back of the building, according to Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte.
Former Louisiana police chief scheduled for court hearing
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — New details are emerging in the criminal case involving former Louisiana Police Chief William Jones. Jones, along with his girlfriend Alexis Thone, was arrested on October 19th after police found someone to be in respiratory distress and another dead from an overdose in Jones's home.
