ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.9 The Breeze

Comments / 0

Related
103.9 The Breeze

5 New York State Hometowns Among ‘Best Christmas Towns’ In U.S.

Five places in New York State are among the best places in the world to celebrate the magic and charm of the holidays. The official start of the holiday season is up for debate. Some think it starts right after Halloween. Others prefer to wait until mid-November or after Thanksgiving. Or maybe you think it's not the holiday season until the calendar hits December or when the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit.
103.9 The Breeze

See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season

There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
103.9 The Breeze

How The Addams Family And Wednesday Are Connected To Northern New York

Is there any sort of connection between the Addams Family and Wednesday to Northern New York? We found a connection, but it'll cost you. If you have been binge watching the Wednesday series on Netflix, you are not alone. However, not everyone has been a fan of the show. Gizmodo wrote an article titled "Wednesday Misunderstands Its Misunderstood Protagonist" where it dives into some of the complaints viewers have had for the show. For just as many negative reviews you'll read there, the show has many positive reviews too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?

With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
103.9 The Breeze

Forecasters Say Get The Winter Coats Ready In Upstate New York

With the official start of winter just a few short weeks away, cold temperatures will be rolling in to get things started early. We have seen the various winter forecasts calling for a cold and snowy winter, but the proof is in the actual weather as it happens. It looks like Old Man Winter is going to get things started right on time this month.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Larry The Cable Guy Announces Comedy Shows At Upstate NY Casino

It's time to git 'er done as one of our favorite comedians makes his way back to Upstate New York. 2022 was not only been a great year for concerts in Upstate New York, but for comedy shows as well. So many big names like Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Sebastian Maniscalco, and so many others have performed in the region. That great trend of shows will be rolling into 2023!
WATERLOO, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy