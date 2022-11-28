Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Reveals His Song Of The Year Pick: 'This Shit Bangin' Like A Muthafucka!'
Snoop Dogg has put out plenty of music in 2022, but as the year winds to a close, Tha Doggfather is giving it up to another artist for dropping what he believes is the best song this year. In a video posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday (November 23),...
Snoop Dogg Biopic Happening With Universal, Death Row Partnership
Snoop Dogg's life story will be told in a biopic under a partnership between Universal Pictures and Death Row Films. Last Wednesday (Nov. 9), Universal announced on their Twitter account that they are partnering with Snoop Dogg to bring his life story to the big screen. "What’s his name? Snoop...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
August Alsina introduces the man he loves to the world (video)
Singer August Alsina, who ironically may be best known for having an “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, may have come out as a gay man. Alsina, who had the infamous sexual affair with Will Smith’s wife while they were on a marital break in 2015, told the audience watching VH1’s “Surreal Life” on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, he has found new love and it is with a man.
Porsha Williams-Guobadia is married in bridal gown made by Black-owned brand
Porsha Williams is officially married to Simon Guobadia now making her Porsha Williams-Guobadia. Pictures of the newlyweds were posted announcing the union in beautiful clothing representing the culture of the Kingdom of Benin which is located in southwestern Nigeria. Williams-Guobadia’s beautiful garment can be described as a velvet red mermaid...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
thesource.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
In front of thousands, T.I. and son Domani bond with live performance
The halftime show at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 23 was a special one. T.I., King of South and the face of the Trap Music brand, T.I. ran onto the court and gave over 18,000 fans one of the better five-minute medleys of hits you’ll hear in hip-hop.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Surpasses Jay-Z On The Billboard Charts After “Ma’ I Got A Family”
NBA Youngboy sits behind E-40, Tech N9ne, Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane on the list of rappers with the most Billboard 200 entries. Despite his legal troubles, 2022 has proven to be a great year for NBA Youngboy’s career. The Baton Rouge rapper is known for his prolific output but this year has really showcased his work ethic. He delivered two projects, Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby, earlier in the year to hold fans over until the release of The Last Slimeto.
hotnewhiphop.com
NoCap Gets Dragged Over His Instagram Post To Takeoff
The Alabama rapper received mixed reactions to his post. Takeoff’s passing has sent a huge shock wave through the Hip-Hop community. Fans and friends alike took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of the Migos star while sending condolences to his family and bandmates. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Laurence Fishburne admits beating his 1st wife and then seeking therapy (video)
Esteemed actor Laurence Fishburne now admits that he once had more in common with arguably his most infamous role: playing the infamous wife-beater Ike Turner in the Oscar-nominated film What’s Love Got to Do With It?. The two-time Emmy Award-winning Fishburne, who is also equally renowned among urbanites for...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Says He Can Outrap Jay-Z During NoCap Beef
NBA YoungBoy made a controversial claim about Jay-Z. NBA YoungBoy and NoCap have been trading insults recently. Even though YoungBoy signed the young rapper to Never Broke Again, he has a bone to pick. According to YB, NoCap has no loyalty and is only out for himself. NoCap fired back, saying the YoungBoy is always looking for beef and that he doesn’t support his labelmates.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Taunts Rappers For Selling Their Catalogs To 'Catch Up' To Him
NBA YoungBoy thinks all the rappers who have sold their music catalog are trying to keep up with him, and he finds it pretty hilarious. A video of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native surfaced online this week showing him in a good mood and laughing at his peers who have given up their prized catalogs. According to YoungBoy, he won’t be releasing any new music this year so that his peers can catch up.
NeNe Leakes’ son gives updates after suffering stroke (photos)
The son of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes has recently returned home from a harrowing health scare in September 2022. Her younger son Brentt Leakes, 23, had a life-changing — and nearly life-ending — ordeal after suffering both congestive heart failure and a stroke.
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
pethelpful.com
Dog Totally Steals the Show During Couple's Wedding Reception Dance
Even though most eyes are on the bride and groom during their first dance as husband and wife, one pup decided to help break tradition. The adorable Australian Shepherd stole the show while his parents had their moment. but if you ask us, it only made the first dance even more special. Because nothing is more important than booty scratches!
hotnewhiphop.com
Vivica A. Fox Drags Ye After He Uses Her In Campaign Video
Vivica A. Fox fires back after Ye uses a clip of her in his campaign video. Kanye West’s 2024 campaign is underway, apparently, and it’s earned a response from Vivica A Fox. On Thanksgiving, the Chicago artist shared a series of videos formally announcing his presidential bid in...
Ashanti shares how she defended her sister against abuser
R&B singer Ashanti joined her younger sister, Kenashia Douglas, and their mother, Tina Douglas, for a “Red Table Talk” episode on domestic violence and its impact on their family. The Grammy Award-winning artist opened up about her role in the horrific domestic abuse her younger sister endured for years. Douglas’s ex-boyfriend last strike was punching her in the mouth, causing her to lose her front teeth.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo Trends After Caressing Twerking Fan
A video of Ne-Yo caressing a twerking fan from behind has been making its rounds on social media. Ne-Yo isn’t letting his pending divorce stop his fun. The “So Sick” singers is currently going through a divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay. But judging by his recent outing with fans, Ne-Yo isn’t taking his split from Crytal too hard.
hotnewhiphop.com
George “Papa G” Pryce Of Death Row Fame Has Passed Away
The late legend’s former colleague, Ronald Brent, shared the sad news on Monday. One of, if not the most, influential publicist for Death Row Records has passed away. News of the death of George Pryce came from former colleague Ronald Brent on Monday (November 28). Brent had worked on numerous projects alongside Pryce. Among them was the cover art design of 2Pac’s The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory.
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
113K+
Followers
8K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0