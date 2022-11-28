Read full article on original website
CU Boulder News & Events
Experts: Right Here, Right Now
On Dec. 1-4, CU Boulder is cohosting with United Nations Human Rights the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Summit. More than 40 panelists and keynote speakers from around the world will convene to discuss the relation of climate change to human rights on a global scale, and how each area of civil society can work together to act on climate solutions. In addition to those speakers, CU Boulder experts will be available to comment on the outcome of these discussions and also share how their work ties into addressing climate change from a human rights perspective. Faculty will be available immediately following their respective panel.
CU Boulder News & Events
Coming soon: Opt to receive emergency alerts in Spanish, Chinese and more
By the end of fall semester, current CU Boulder employees will be able to elect to receive certain emergency and campus closure messages in Spanish, Chinese (simplified and traditional) and Hindi, making it easier for native speakers and readers of these languages to process crucial information quickly, without having to translate it.
CU Boulder News & Events
Save the date: CU Social Justice Summit coming Jan. 31
The biennial University of Colorado Social Justice Summit is coming in January and will center on strengthening our diverse democracy and creating more just and inclusive campuses—and a more just and inclusive world. CU Boulder will host the virtual, daylong summit on Jan. 31, with the overarching theme “Operationalizing...
CU Boulder News & Events
Climactic Change: Amid the Crisis, Leeds Continues Emphasis on Sustainability
Right Here, Right Now summit helps showcase the ways faculty, centers and alumni are taking on climate change. . For almost as long as climate change has been part of the global discussion, there has been the suggestion—if not outright blame—that the crisis is largely the fault of business.
CU Boulder News & Events
What to do about Iran? Let Iranians show the way, panelists argue
A Wednesday night panel of CU Boulder and local municipal government leaders agreed there are a variety of actions U.S. citizens can take to support the current protests in Iran against that nation’s oppressive government—but such actions require activists here to listen carefully to and follow the lead of the Iranian people themselves.
CU Boulder News & Events
‛Braiding Sweetgrass’ author offers Indigenous prescription to address climate change
On Robin Wall Kimmerer’s first day of school at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, New York, she had a quick and heartfelt answer when her botany professor asked why she wanted to study plants. The Honorable Harvest. This Indigenous covenant of reciprocity between humans and...
CU Boulder News & Events
2022 Photography 4 Humanity Global Prize winner announced at CU Boulder
Photography 4 Humanity, in partnership with United Nations Human Rights and CU Boulder, has announced the winning photograph of the 2022 Photography 4 Humanity Global Challenge. Masood Sarwer’s photo titled “The endless dance of erosion” was selected from thousands of entries by photographers from across the globe as the winning...
CU Boulder News & Events
Provost closes out semester with BFA update
Provost Russell Moore told the Boulder Faculty Assembly Thursday he would support the possibility of CU instructors having the option to move their contracts to 12 months instead of 9 months as a win-win for both instructors and students. In his regular end-of-semester update to the BFA, Moore said he...
CU Boulder News & Events
Free things to do in December
Wrap up 2022 with free events! This month brings holiday festivities, self-care support for finals, game tournaments, a showing of Don’t Worry Darling, band and orchestra performances, free swag bags, job seeking advice, warm drinks and more—end the year on a high note!. CU on Friday: Home for...
