On Dec. 1-4, CU Boulder is cohosting with United Nations Human Rights the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Summit. More than 40 panelists and keynote speakers from around the world will convene to discuss the relation of climate change to human rights on a global scale, and how each area of civil society can work together to act on climate solutions. In addition to those speakers, CU Boulder experts will be available to comment on the outcome of these discussions and also share how their work ties into addressing climate change from a human rights perspective. Faculty will be available immediately following their respective panel.

