RadarOnline

Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose

Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
LARGO, FL
HOT 97

‘GMA’ Co-Host T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Are Reportedly Dating, Despite Both Being Married

GMA host T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach has social media in a frenzy after reports claim that the two are romantically linked. According to reports though the two are married, they have been in a month-long relationship together. A source close to the two says the relationship began in March. The source claims, “they have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at ‘GMA’ are shocked to hear they are having an affair.”
HOT 97

Ciara Gives Russell Wilson A Sexy Dance For His Birthday

Ciara gave a Russell Wilson a birthday show he’ll never forget. The singer shows the NFL player some birthday love via Instagram. She shared a series of pictures of she and him, and captioned the slideshow, “Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU!”

