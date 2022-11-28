GMA host T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach has social media in a frenzy after reports claim that the two are romantically linked. According to reports though the two are married, they have been in a month-long relationship together. A source close to the two says the relationship began in March. The source claims, “they have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at ‘GMA’ are shocked to hear they are having an affair.”

1 DAY AGO