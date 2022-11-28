Read full article on original website
Walworth County schools pass report card test
As the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its school report cards in the past two weeks, Walworth County schools passed the test. The majority of the schools in the county either met or exceeded expectations, with a handful of schools hitting the “significantly exceeds expectations” criteria or just missing it. On the other side of the equation, few schools ranked as “meets few expectations” or “fails to meet expectations.”
Winter Wonderland Ice Castles returns for another year of frozen fun
Ice Castles, the frozen winter wonderland that has attracted thousands to the Lake Geneva area in winters past, is set for another run in 2023. The frozen attraction is slated to open in January and will again be located at Geneva National Resort, 1091 Hidden Cottage Circle, Lake Geneva. This is the fourth year for the attraction in Wisconsin.
