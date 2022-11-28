As the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its school report cards in the past two weeks, Walworth County schools passed the test. The majority of the schools in the county either met or exceeded expectations, with a handful of schools hitting the “significantly exceeds expectations” criteria or just missing it. On the other side of the equation, few schools ranked as “meets few expectations” or “fails to meet expectations.”

WALWORTH COUNTY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO