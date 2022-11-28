Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
Related
hazard-herald.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Louisville
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Louisville, KY-IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
lanereport.com
LDG Multifamily cuts ribbon at historic Madrid Building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear joined local leaders and executives from LDG Multifamily, an affordable-housing developer, to cut the ribbon on the company’s new location in the Madrid Building in Louisville. LDG leaders have invested $10.75 million to purchase and renovate the new headquarters, creating 50 high-wage jobs for Kentucky residents.
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles pitches bringing Elon Musk's underground tunnels to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A proposal being talked about could create a new way you get around Louisville — using an underground tunnel. The city of Louisville is no stranger to tunnels. You’ve got the Cochran Hill Tunnels on I-64 and the East End Bridge tunnel. There’s even an underground storm water tunnel that Metro Sewer District put into service in June.
quicksie983.com
The City of Elizabethtown Purchased a Property
The city approved the acquisition of a property on Seminole Drive. The property is located at 302 Seminole Drive, in the Indian Hills area of Elizabethtown. The city intends to turn the approximately 3-acre area into a “pocket park”. The property was purchased for 150 thousand dollars. Podcast:...
Kentucky pizzeria boasts top 50 US ranking
Kentucky may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about pizza, but a restaurant in Louisville is putting its name on the map.
Wave 3
Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire
Six officers make up the first full lateral transfer class in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections history. Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?. Updated: 6 hours ago. A viewer asked WAVE whether the metro's curbside recycling ends up in a landfill. Local businesses work for share...
Proposed tunnel concept would connect expo center to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair Board sent lawmakers a nearly $711 million plan for massive renovations at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday. It includes plans to develop 12 full-size soccer fields, a new hotel and renovations for existing venues. The proposal, and cost analysis, was conducted...
Louisville offering utility assistance for winter heating, wastewater bills
Home heating costs are rising as cold weather sets in. Louisville is offering relief through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Wave 3
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge
Norton Healthcare says positive flu tests 4 times higher than normal. As predicted, the Thanksgiving weekend resulted in a lot of people catching the flu. ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ brings the big-screen favorite to a Louisville stage. Updated: 7 hours ago. The show has it all: the costumes you...
wdrb.com
Board pushes back vote on plan to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposal to demolish housing in the Highlands to make way for a parking lot faced the Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee on Wednesday night. Louisville Collegiate School bought the Yorktown Apartments along Grinstead Drive back in 2015. The school's director says enrollment has grown over...
wdrb.com
Collegiate School to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most prestigious private schools plans to tear down three aging apartment buildings and replace them with a surface parking lot for its Cherokee Triangle campus, which the school said is necessary to alleviate neighborhood traffic, though "unfortunate" for apartment residents. Louisville Collegiate School,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Fair Board floats idea of tunnel linking downtown Louisville and expo center
4 lion cubs saved from war in Ukraine arrive at US sanctuary. Four lion cubs that were orphaned during the war in Ukraine have arrived safely at a Minnesota animal sanctuary that has pledged to provide them a permanent home. A male cub named Taras and three females named Stefania, Lesya and Prada, who are all between four and five months old, spent the last three weeks at the Poznan Zoo in Poland. The International Fund for Animal Welfare says they were born at Ukrainian breeding facilities during the war and then orphaned at a few weeks old. It says their arrival Tuesday marked the final step in an arduous journey after they survived sporadic bombings and drone attacks. Their new home is The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, north of Minneapolis.
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
horseandrider.com
Kentucky Filly Positive for EHV-1
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed that a three-year-old Thoroughbred filly in Jefferson County, Kentucky, is positive for EHV-1. The filly lives in a barn at Churchill Downs, which is currently under quarantine. She developed clinical signs on November 28, including fever, hind limb ataxia and dripping urine. EHV-1 was...
spectrumnews1.com
Post-holiday cases of flu, COVID and RSV could rise in the coming days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare’s Dr. Paul Schulz says large indoor holiday gatherings are a set up for influenza-like illnesses to spread, but since Thanksgiving, flu, COVID, and RSV cases have only increased slightly. At Norton Healthcare flu cases are up 3% and COVID cases went up by...
wdrb.com
Empty Space: Churchill Downs Paddock demolished to pave way for $190 million upgrade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's out with the old and in with the new on Central Avenue. The area is no longer what it used to be as crews work to transform the racetrack's paddock at Churchill Downs. The project will cost $190 million and debut for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2024. It's aimed at enhancing the visibility of the Twin Spires and enhancing the experience for racing fans.
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
Louisville offers Rhode Island OL transfer Ajani Cornelius
Rhode Island offensive line transfer Ajani Cornelius has become a hot commodity in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound two-year starter at right tackle is up to a dozen offers since he announced his name was in the portal on Tuesday. The latest offer came from the University of Louisville...
wdrb.com
Blasting still on hold at site of new VA hospital in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new VA hospital in Louisville. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the contractor must demonstrate appropriate safety measures are in place before it can resume. Last month, a blasting incident sent huge rocks and...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare plans to conduct a $10 million renovation of Frankfort facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare plans conduct a $10 million renovation of a facility for Limestone Centre at Franklin Square in Frankfort. The renovated health care facility is set to include adult primary care, an immediate care center, pediatric service and on-site x-ray and lab services. "We are thrilled...
Comments / 0