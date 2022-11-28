ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

hazard-herald.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Louisville

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Louisville, KY-IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

LDG Multifamily cuts ribbon at historic Madrid Building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear joined local leaders and executives from LDG Multifamily, an affordable-housing developer, to cut the ribbon on the company’s new location in the Madrid Building in Louisville. LDG leaders have invested $10.75 million to purchase and renovate the new headquarters, creating 50 high-wage jobs for Kentucky residents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Quarles pitches bringing Elon Musk's underground tunnels to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A proposal being talked about could create a new way you get around Louisville — using an underground tunnel. The city of Louisville is no stranger to tunnels. You’ve got the Cochran Hill Tunnels on I-64 and the East End Bridge tunnel. There’s even an underground storm water tunnel that Metro Sewer District put into service in June.
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

The City of Elizabethtown Purchased a Property

The city approved the acquisition of a property on Seminole Drive. The property is located at 302 Seminole Drive, in the Indian Hills area of Elizabethtown. The city intends to turn the approximately 3-acre area into a “pocket park”. The property was purchased for 150 thousand dollars. Podcast:...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire

Six officers make up the first full lateral transfer class in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections history. Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?. Updated: 6 hours ago. A viewer asked WAVE whether the metro's curbside recycling ends up in a landfill. Local businesses work for share...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Collegiate School to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most prestigious private schools plans to tear down three aging apartment buildings and replace them with a surface parking lot for its Cherokee Triangle campus, which the school said is necessary to alleviate neighborhood traffic, though "unfortunate" for apartment residents. Louisville Collegiate School,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky State Fair Board floats idea of tunnel linking downtown Louisville and expo center

4 lion cubs saved from war in Ukraine arrive at US sanctuary. Four lion cubs that were orphaned during the war in Ukraine have arrived safely at a Minnesota animal sanctuary that has pledged to provide them a permanent home. A male cub named Taras and three females named Stefania, Lesya and Prada, who are all between four and five months old, spent the last three weeks at the Poznan Zoo in Poland. The International Fund for Animal Welfare says they were born at Ukrainian breeding facilities during the war and then orphaned at a few weeks old. It says their arrival Tuesday marked the final step in an arduous journey after they survived sporadic bombings and drone attacks. Their new home is The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, north of Minneapolis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
horseandrider.com

Kentucky Filly Positive for EHV-1

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed that a three-year-old Thoroughbred filly in Jefferson County, Kentucky, is positive for EHV-1. The filly lives in a barn at Churchill Downs, which is currently under quarantine. She developed clinical signs on November 28, including fever, hind limb ataxia and dripping urine. EHV-1 was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Empty Space: Churchill Downs Paddock demolished to pave way for $190 million upgrade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's out with the old and in with the new on Central Avenue. The area is no longer what it used to be as crews work to transform the racetrack's paddock at Churchill Downs. The project will cost $190 million and debut for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2024. It's aimed at enhancing the visibility of the Twin Spires and enhancing the experience for racing fans.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville offers Rhode Island OL transfer Ajani Cornelius

Rhode Island offensive line transfer Ajani Cornelius has become a hot commodity in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound two-year starter at right tackle is up to a dozen offers since he announced his name was in the portal on Tuesday. The latest offer came from the University of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Blasting still on hold at site of new VA hospital in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new VA hospital in Louisville. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the contractor must demonstrate appropriate safety measures are in place before it can resume. Last month, a blasting incident sent huge rocks and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

