DALLAS (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. had to watch when his Dallas Mavericks lost to the Golden State Warriors in last season’s Western Conference finals. He found himself in the middle of some playoff intensity in their first meeting this season. Hardaway hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late, Luka Doncic scored 41 points in his NBA-leading fifth triple-double and the Mavericks held off the Warriors 116-113 on Tuesday night. Dallas ended a four-game losing streak, the longest in two seasons under coach Jason Kidd. Golden State, a winner in five games last spring on the way to the title, lost for just the second time in seven games after a slow start to its season.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO