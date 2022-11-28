ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FanSided

Stephen Curry hilariously accepts $2K fine in exchange for win

Stephen Curry gladly accepted a $2,000 fine for a technical foul assessed to him in exchange for a win on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors appear to be back on track, finally. After a very disappointing 3-7 start to their quest to defend the 2021-22 title, the Warriors have gone 8-3 since, including a convincing 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
The Associated Press

Doncic, Mavs edge Curry, Warriors in West finals replay

DALLAS (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. had to watch when his Dallas Mavericks lost to the Golden State Warriors in last season’s Western Conference finals. He found himself in the middle of some playoff intensity in their first meeting this season. Hardaway hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late, Luka Doncic scored 41 points in his NBA-leading fifth triple-double and the Mavericks held off the Warriors 116-113 on Tuesday night. Dallas ended a four-game losing streak, the longest in two seasons under coach Jason Kidd. Golden State, a winner in five games last spring on the way to the title, lost for just the second time in seven games after a slow start to its season.
New York Post

How RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley are plateauing — and what it means

The pie-in-the-sky preseason optimism wasn’t about Jalen Brunson magically becoming a superstar. Or about Julius Randle performing like Giannis Antetokounmpo. No, the hope that the Knicks would surpass outside expectations — their over-under win total set by the bookmakers, for instance, was 38.5 — was pinned to the development of their young players, the belief that internal improvement would raise this team’s ceiling. But through a quarter of the season, those players haven’t taken the step forward that fans, and perhaps the team, hoped. RJ Barrett has underperformed at both ends of the floor after signing a four-year, $107 million contract extension....
NBC Sports

NBA confirms late controversial Steph travel in loss to Mavs

A controversial traveling violation called on Steph Curry in the Warriors’ down-to-the-wire loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday was confirmed in the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report on Wednesday. The report indicated that Curry gathered the ball on his right foot and stepped back with his left...
