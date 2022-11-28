Read full article on original website
jcpost.com
Michele Kowalski
Michele Kowalski, 54 of Clay Center, died Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born September 2, 1968 in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Carol (Auer) Kowalski. Michele grew up in Erie until the age of 8 when her father’s military service took the family to...
jcpost.com
Evelyn Y. Richardson
Evelyn Y. Richardson, age 91, died November 23, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan. She was born December 11, 1930, in the Council Grove Hospital in Council Grove, Kansas, the daughter of Jim and Edna (Albin) Veal. Evelyn spent her ‘growing up years’ in Morris County.
jcpost.com
Blanche Angela Haug
Blanche Angela Haug, 88, beloved wife and mother, passed from this life on November 28, 2022. She was born September 18, 1934 in Seneca, KS, the daughter of Walter and Theresa (Fangman) Stallbaumer. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in St. Benedict, a small town near Seneca, in 1952. Blanche was united in marriage to Lambert Haug on January 25, 1955. They chose Abilene as their home in 1957 and raised their 7 children there, growing together in love and faith in their 67 years of marriage.
jcpost.com
Jamie Jones
Jamie Jones, passed away on November 22, 2022, in Manhattan, KS. He was 32 years old. Jamie was born in Greenville, North Carolina in 1990. He spent his early years in North Carolina and moved with his family to Manhattan, KS in 1994. Jamie is survived by his loving parents,...
jcpost.com
Denise Torrey
Denise Torrey, 65, of St. George, Kaas passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas. Denise was born to Virlin Lee and Mary Pearl Fleming on August 5th, 1957, in Wamego, Kansas. Denise grew up on a farm and attended St. George High School where she met her beloved husband, Dudley Torrey. The pair shared their first date the night of her high school graduation in 1975. They were united in marriage on September 2, 1978, and had three children. The couple enjoyed attending their grandchildren's sporting events, spending time with family and friends, fishing, camping, boating, and going on drives together. Her children made her a grandma (mamaw, gram) to nine grandchildren. Motherhood was Denise’s greatest joy and being a grandma her greatest blessing. Denise delighted in spending time with her grandchildren. Together they went to the movies, on summer camping trips, 4-wheeling adventures, trips to Oceans and Worlds of Fun, birthday shopping, they put together puzzles, played card games, and more.
jcpost.com
John Wesley Willey III
John Wesley Willey III, Topeka, KS, left this world to join his beloved wife on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born October 2nd, 1938 in Solomon, KS–the only child to John Wesley Willey Jr and Henrietta M Wolfe. A graduate of Solomon High School, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Arlene P Haymond of Salina, KS on June 5, 1960. They lived in Solomon for 31 years and together welcomed three children: a son, John Wesley Willey IV, and twin daughters, Linda and Brenda. In 1992, John and Arlene moved to Abilene, KS. Sadly, Arlene passed away on Dec 2, 2002 and John moved to Topeka, KS shortly after this, where he resided with Mary Wright.
jcpost.com
Erika Ransom
Erika Ransom, a long-time resident of Junction City, Kansas died peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born on April 3rd, 1938, to Xavier and Elsa (Schlosser) Wanner in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany. She immigrated to the United States after marrying Tracy Ransom, Sr in 1960, and raised six children; Erika, Hans Peter, Thomas, Robert Leroy, William and Tracy Ransom, Jr. As an Army wife, she lived in various places throughout the US and came to love this country. She became a Naturalized Citizen in 1967.
jcpost.com
Harold Frederick Hartner
Harold Frederick Hartner, 106 died November 22, 2022, in Clay Center, KS. He was born on November 8, 1916, in Dewitt, NE the son of Fred and Rose (Damkroger) Hartner. He was baptized in the Evangelical Lutheran Church. Fred and Rose moved back to Kansas when Harold was a year old along with his older brother Harlan. A few years later sister Pearl was adopted. They farmed in Exeter township in Clay County, where Harold farmed until his retirement. He married Floy Marie Davis on July 12, l939. They were blessed with 4 children. Beverly Floy (Hartner) Ralstin, Darlene Marie (Hartner) Strader, Ethel Rose (Hartner) Ericksen, and Forrest Harold Hartner. His wife Floy died June 21, l982. Harold remarried to Arleen Neef December 6, l983. Harold and Floy built a home in Clay Center in l960 where he lived until he and Arleen moved to the Presbyterian Manor in 2013. He was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Ethel Rose Ericksen; son, Forrest Hartner; sister, Pearl Oelschlager and brother, Harlan Hartner.
jcpost.com
Joyce LaVaun (Ruggles) Rein
Joyce LaVaun (Ruggles) Rein passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, surrounded by family, on November 24, 2022, in Abilene, Kansas at the age of 87. She was born February 16, 1935, to William and Vera (Bittner) Ruggles in Great Bend, Kansas. She was orphaned at a young age and raised by her Uncle Carl and Aunt Alice Bittner.
jcpost.com
SFC (RET) Francis J. Lagerman
SFC (RET) Francis J. Lagerman, 81, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service with full military honors will take place 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 08, 2022, at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery. Francis was born on July...
jcpost.com
George Hubert Zurmely
George Hubert Zurmely, 93 of Chapman, Kansas passed away November 25, 2022. He was born September 25, 1929 in Detroit, Kansas to Lawrence Hubert and Alice Reba (Poor) Zurmely. George grew up in the Chapman area, attended the local schools and graduated from Dickinson County High School in Chapman. After graduating from high school he worked at the Union Pacific Railroad as a laborer. He later went on to serve in the United States Navy for three years. He was united in marriage to Alberta Belle Greenwood on March 4, 1955. She preceded him in death January 18, 2020. George worked for Ft. Riley Civil Services in the housing department and transportation.
jcpost.com
LaVone Erickson
LaVone Erickson, 94 died November 25, 2022, in Clay Center, KS. She was born on March 22, 1928, in Clay Center, the daughter of John Bernard and Lottie (Wachsnicht) Lind. LaVone was raised in Clay Center and was a Class of 1945 graduate from Clay Center High School. She married Oran Erickson on October 19, 1947. LaVone worked as the Deputy Register of Deeds for six years. She also served on the Clay County Election Board for 35 years. Oran preceded her in death on April 10, 2017. LaVone was a member of the Clay Center Presbyterian Church. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald Erickson; granddaughter, Lisa Erickson; sister, Bernice Berggren; brother, LeRoy Lind.
Fort Riley holiday tree lighting ceremony set for December 5
Fort Riley’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony takes place Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Ware Parade Field, 500 Huebner Road. Highlights of the event include a children’s choir from Fort Riley Child and Youth Services, the lighting of the 20-foot tall tree and a visit from Santa Claus. Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley deputy commanding general, is scheduled to speak before the switch is flipped to light the tree, which stands in front of the Fort Riley garrison headquarters. Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus indoors following the tree lighting. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be available.
