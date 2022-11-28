Denise Torrey, 65, of St. George, Kaas passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas. Denise was born to Virlin Lee and Mary Pearl Fleming on August 5th, 1957, in Wamego, Kansas. Denise grew up on a farm and attended St. George High School where she met her beloved husband, Dudley Torrey. The pair shared their first date the night of her high school graduation in 1975. They were united in marriage on September 2, 1978, and had three children. The couple enjoyed attending their grandchildren's sporting events, spending time with family and friends, fishing, camping, boating, and going on drives together. Her children made her a grandma (mamaw, gram) to nine grandchildren. Motherhood was Denise’s greatest joy and being a grandma her greatest blessing. Denise delighted in spending time with her grandchildren. Together they went to the movies, on summer camping trips, 4-wheeling adventures, trips to Oceans and Worlds of Fun, birthday shopping, they put together puzzles, played card games, and more.

SAINT GEORGE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO