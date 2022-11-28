Auburn football captain Derick Hall is the 2022 winner of the national Freddie Solomon Community Spirit Award, the Premier Players Foundation of Tampa announced today. A three-year starter along the Auburn defensive line, Hall has 147 career tackles, 18.5 sacks and 29.5 TFL. He has made a definite impact on the field, earning preseason all-SEC recognition and SEC defensive lineman of the week four times during his career, but his work off the field is even more lasting. Active in campus service efforts, he jumps in wherever he can use his influence to help, whether it's enlisting students to attend basketball games, providing water to those in need in his home state of Mississippi or donating turkey, toys and Halloween candy to the families of his hometown of Gulfport, Miss.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO