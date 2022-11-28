Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
auburntigers.com
Auburn Diamond Club Preseason Banquet scheduled for Feb. 4
AUBURN, Ala. – The 21st annual Auburn Diamond Club Preseason Banquet will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. CT at Neville Arena. An autograph session with the Auburn baseball team will precede the event at 5:30 p.m. Headlining this year's banquet is guest speaker and former Auburn...
Auburn grads, students say Hugh Freeze hire reflects school handling of rape cases: ‘Embarrassing’
When Madeline Burkhardt, a third-generation Auburn University graduate, heard about the school’s hire of head football coach Hugh Freeze, she pulled out her notes app and started typing a letter. She felt someone should know the story of her grandmother, Mary Rosser Burkhardt, who was one of a small...
auburntigers.com
Auburn Mourns Loss of Two-Time All-SEC Standout Jeff Moore
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn mourns the loss of two-time All-Southeastern Conference men's basketball standout Jeff Moore (1966-2022), who played for the Tigers from 1984-88. Moore, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound center/forward at the time, was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the third round of 1988 NBA Draft. In his four...
Alabama marching band selected (and will host) Battle of the Bands
A marching band from Alabama will perform in and play host to the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands next year. The votes are in and six marching bands have been selected to perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands and dance teams.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Bradley Theatre, 1940, Columbus
The Bradley opened in 1940 and showed its last first-run feature in 1977. It reopened for a time as a live entertainment venue but I ‘m not sure of its present status.
thebamabuzz.com
Staks Pancake House to open first Alabama location in Auburn
Get that knife and fork ready—Staks Pancake Kitchen is coming soon to Auburn. From fluffy french toast to mouthwatering omelettes, read on for all the tasty details. Currently open for business in three Tennessee cities (Germantown, East Memphis + Southaven), the restaurant will soon be branching out with Alabama’s very first location in Auburn.
auburntigers.com
Derick Hall wins Solomon Community Service Award
Auburn football captain Derick Hall is the 2022 winner of the national Freddie Solomon Community Spirit Award, the Premier Players Foundation of Tampa announced today. A three-year starter along the Auburn defensive line, Hall has 147 career tackles, 18.5 sacks and 29.5 TFL. He has made a definite impact on the field, earning preseason all-SEC recognition and SEC defensive lineman of the week four times during his career, but his work off the field is even more lasting. Active in campus service efforts, he jumps in wherever he can use his influence to help, whether it's enlisting students to attend basketball games, providing water to those in need in his home state of Mississippi or donating turkey, toys and Halloween candy to the families of his hometown of Gulfport, Miss.
auburntigers.com
Barrett named to SEC Volleyball Community Service Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball received another piece of good news before shipping out to Omaha for the NCAA Tournament. Junior setter Jackie Barrett has been named to the SEC Volleyball Community Service Team the league announced Wednesday. The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league-sponsored sports....
opelikaobserver.com
OHS’s Williams Commits to AU
Opelika senior defensive end Brenton Williams announced Monday his commitment to continue his athletics journey at Auburn University. Williams is a 6-foot-4-inch, 245-pound 3-star prospect, and received an offer from the Tigers earlier this month. Williams is ranked as the No. 1,260 recruit in his class according to 247Sports, and is the 13th commitment to the Tigers’ class of 2023. “Committed to HOME,” Williams said on Twitter when he made the announcement. The early signing period for high school athletes, when the commitments can put pen to paper, begins Dec. 21.
auburntigers.com
Auburn introduces Hugh Freeze: 'No other place I want to be'
AUBURN, Ala. – A half-hour after his introductory news conference concluded, Hugh Freeze talked X's and O's with Auburn’s quarterback. As Freeze ended an interview with the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, Andy Burcham, Robby Ashford entered the Creel Family Player Development Lab at the Woltosz Football Performance Center to speak to his new coach.
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin family member mocks Hugh Freeze and AU
One of former Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin’s family members is very obviously unhappy with how things unfolded on the Plains, showing an extreme level of disdain for AU following the Hugh Freeze coaching hire. Freeze was hired four weeks to the day after Harsin was dismissed after...
auburntigers.com
Block party awaits when No. 15 Auburn plays host to Colgate
AUBURN, Ala. – Last year, Walker Kessler set the Auburn single-season record with 155 blocks. It was the seventh most in SEC history. He's now in the NBA. And yet, through seven games, the Tigers have blocked 13 more shots this year than they did a year ago. Colgate.
opelikaobserver.com
41 Years Later
OPELIKA — Joseph Haynes believes he suffered an injustice over 40 years ago that has now been righted. Haynes said he was left off his school’s honor society list without cause or reason. “My mother was very stern, very very stern … and she didn’t play about education,”...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment
As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
auburntigers.com
Stearns earns NCEA Fences Rider of the Month
AUBURN, Ala. – Senior Ava Stearns of the No. 3 Auburn equestrian team was named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association's Fence Rider of the Month for November, the league office announced Wednesday. Stearns put together a 3-0-0 record in Fences with two Most Outstanding Performer honors for the Tigers,...
Auburn football fans feel victimized by Lane Kiffin’s Alabama state title tweet
Auburn football fans didn’t need Lane Kiffin reminding them about the Alabama 7A State Championship matchup on November 30, but there the Ole Miss Rebels coach was keeping his name fresh in the heads of Tiger fans. Kiffin, of course, was the leading candidate to take over the AU...
wvtm13.com
Former Liberty University student disagrees with Hugh Freeze hire at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
Iconic Columbus landmark Kadie the Cow makes the trip to a new pasture downtown
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It was a big day for an iconic Columbus landmark. Kadie the Cow – a Columbus fixture since 1967 – has a new home on Bay Avenue along a beautiful and busy stretch of the Chattahoochee Riverbank. She took quite the trip Tuesday. “Tuesday, November 29th is Cow moving day,” said […]
auburntigers.com
Scott-Grayson, Levy lead Auburn past Little Rock 70-48
AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn associate head coach Damitria Buchanan remains unbeaten in her head coaching career. Pinch-hitting for Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris, who was ill, Buchanan led the Tigers to victory for the second time this season with a 70-48 win vs. Little Rock Wednesday afternoon at Neville Arena.
auburntigers.com
Stearns, Spak earn SEC Rider of the Month accolades
AUBURN, Ala. – Seniors Ava Stearns and Maddie Spak of the No. 3 Auburn equestrian team were awarded Southeastern Conference Rider of the Month honors for November, the league released Thursday. Stearns was named the SEC Fences Rider of the Month, while Spak picked up Co-Horsemanship Rider of the...
