ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – November 30, 2022

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events –  November 30, 2022: Real Way Foundation Presents “Spirit Of The Holidays”, 4th Annual Caroling with Gracie, Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting, Six Flags Magic Mountain Holiday in the Park, Santa Clarita’s 17th Annual Military Honor Christmas Tree & Menorah Lighting, Encore Chorale of ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Hospitalized After Newhall Crash

A person was transported to the hospital Wednesday after hitting a pole in a Newhall crash. Around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a newhall crash near Lyons and Newhall Avenues, said Ruben Munoz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “IT was for a vehicle versus a pole,” Munoz said. ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Locals Account For Half Of Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests

Half of Santa Clarita weekend arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday were of Santa Clarita residents. Of the 24 people arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall office this weekend, 12 were Santa Clarita residents. Law enforcement officials arrested...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Woman Found Dead Near Newhall Metrolink Station Identified

The woman who was found dead near the Newhall Metrolink Station last Monday has been identified.  Nickqwell Moore, 46, from Lancaster was the woman found dead, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.  Moore died from natural causes, according to Ardalani.  On Monday, Nov. 21, around 6:30 a.m., first responders received ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Investigation Ongoing After Westfield Mall Evacuated

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are still investigating a report of a gunshot being heard at the Westfield Valencia Mall Saturday night, which resulted in the mall being evacuated.  At 6:40 p.m. deputies responded to the Westfield Mall on Valencia Boulevard after receiving reports of gunshots fired, according to a post by ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Mother sues Antelope Valley school district following death of son

PALMDALE, Calif. - The mother of a 17-year-old boy is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District, claiming the school's negligence resulted in her son's death. On February 18, 2022, Jonathan Alfaro fell while he was in the truck bed of a truck in the parking lot of William J. "Pete" Knight High School in Palmdale. According to the family attorney, another student was driving recklessly and lost control after hitting a speed bump. Jonathan was then thrown from the truck and suffered severe injuries to his head, feet and legs.
PALMDALE, CA
scvnews.com

Caltrans Announces Overnight I-5 Closures in Santa Clarita

The California Department of Transportation has announced overnight closures of northbound Interstate 5. between State Route 14 and Calgrove Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 10 p.m – 4 a.m. Detour: Take SR 14 north; exit Golden Valley. The closures are part of the The $679 million...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Motorcyclist transported to nearby hospital after vehicle collision

A motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital Tuesday night after colliding with another vehicle on the intersection of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway, according to law enforcement officials. Watch Sgt. Bill Edson of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said deputies responded to a call for a vehicle...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival

The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
LA HABRA, CA
mynewsla.com

LAFD Knocks Down Apartment Fire in Hyde Park

Firefighters knocked down a fire Wednesday on the second floor of an apartment building in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The blaze at 5014 S. Crenshaw Blvd. was reported at 10:35 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Third Street Promenade

When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

This is the best California town to visit for Christmas

As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
SOLVANG, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy