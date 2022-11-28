PALMDALE, Calif. - The mother of a 17-year-old boy is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District, claiming the school's negligence resulted in her son's death. On February 18, 2022, Jonathan Alfaro fell while he was in the truck bed of a truck in the parking lot of William J. "Pete" Knight High School in Palmdale. According to the family attorney, another student was driving recklessly and lost control after hitting a speed bump. Jonathan was then thrown from the truck and suffered severe injuries to his head, feet and legs.

