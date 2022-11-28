Read full article on original website
Feel The Holiday Spirit All Month Long At These Santa Clarita Light Displays
Santa Clarita has no shortage of holiday spirit, with light displays running all month long. KHTS has compiled a list of holiday light displays to take the whole family to this December. Full Street Displays Candy Cane Lane: Wakefield Court, Saugus, Dec. 1-Dec. 25 from 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Reindeer Lane: Grandview Drive, Valencia, from 5:30 ...
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – November 30, 2022
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events – November 30, 2022: Real Way Foundation Presents “Spirit Of The Holidays”, 4th Annual Caroling with Gracie, Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting, Six Flags Magic Mountain Holiday in the Park, Santa Clarita’s 17th Annual Military Honor Christmas Tree & Menorah Lighting, Encore Chorale of ...
Over 50 Families Facing Eviction From Cali Lake RV Resort Park In Santa Clarita
Over 50 residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort park in Santa Clarita are facing evictions, after the park reportedly made expansions without getting proper permits, prompting Supervisor Kathryn Barger to assist in keeping the families off the street. The Cali RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it ...
One Hospitalized After Newhall Crash
A person was transported to the hospital Wednesday after hitting a pole in a Newhall crash. Around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a newhall crash near Lyons and Newhall Avenues, said Ruben Munoz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “IT was for a vehicle versus a pole,” Munoz said. ...
Locals Account For Half Of Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests
Half of Santa Clarita weekend arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday were of Santa Clarita residents. Of the 24 people arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall office this weekend, 12 were Santa Clarita residents. Law enforcement officials arrested...
Local Santa Clarita Woman In Search Of Life-Saving Bone Marrow Donor
A 22-year-old former Valencia High School student diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia is in search of a life-saving bone marrow donor through “Be The Match.” Kristen, known as “KC” to her friends and family, graduated from Valencia High School in 2018, where she was one of the captains of the VHS dance team ...
Woman Found Dead Near Newhall Metrolink Station Identified
The woman who was found dead near the Newhall Metrolink Station last Monday has been identified. Nickqwell Moore, 46, from Lancaster was the woman found dead, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Moore died from natural causes, according to Ardalani. On Monday, Nov. 21, around 6:30 a.m., first responders received ...
Investigation Ongoing After Westfield Mall Evacuated
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are still investigating a report of a gunshot being heard at the Westfield Valencia Mall Saturday night, which resulted in the mall being evacuated. At 6:40 p.m. deputies responded to the Westfield Mall on Valencia Boulevard after receiving reports of gunshots fired, according to a post by ...
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland returns this weekend to LA County
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles is known for a lot of things, but snow is not one of them. Sure, it’s happened, but most of the flakes that make their way to LA are human made, like the ones that will be dumped in 31 LA County parks this December as part of a Winter Wonderland program.
Mother sues Antelope Valley school district following death of son
PALMDALE, Calif. - The mother of a 17-year-old boy is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District, claiming the school's negligence resulted in her son's death. On February 18, 2022, Jonathan Alfaro fell while he was in the truck bed of a truck in the parking lot of William J. "Pete" Knight High School in Palmdale. According to the family attorney, another student was driving recklessly and lost control after hitting a speed bump. Jonathan was then thrown from the truck and suffered severe injuries to his head, feet and legs.
Caltrans Announces Overnight I-5 Closures in Santa Clarita
The California Department of Transportation has announced overnight closures of northbound Interstate 5. between State Route 14 and Calgrove Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 10 p.m – 4 a.m. Detour: Take SR 14 north; exit Golden Valley. The closures are part of the The $679 million...
Motorcyclist transported to nearby hospital after vehicle collision
A motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital Tuesday night after colliding with another vehicle on the intersection of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway, according to law enforcement officials. Watch Sgt. Bill Edson of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said deputies responded to a call for a vehicle...
Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival
The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said.
64-year-old veteran stabbed to death at L.A. City College identified; authorities asking for public’s help in locating next of kin
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have identified a homeless veteran who was found murdered in the Los Angeles City College parking structure earlier this month and are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Delbert Ray...
LAFD Knocks Down Apartment Fire in Hyde Park
Firefighters knocked down a fire Wednesday on the second floor of an apartment building in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The blaze at 5014 S. Crenshaw Blvd. was reported at 10:35 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the...
Look At This: Third Street Promenade
When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
Police chase suspect ditches car, tries to hide in nearby LA homes
LOS ANGELES - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase across the South Los Angeles area Wednesday night. The suspect led the Huntington Park Police Department on a chase with a white car that is believed to be stolen. The suspect eventually ditched the car...
