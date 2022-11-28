Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: 1 Person Injured in Howard Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a crash on Howard Street Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened at 2:55 p.m. on November 28 at 272 Howard Street. One individual was injured and taken to Framingham Union Hospital, said the Police spokesperson. No citations were issued.
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Nissan at Route 9 Apartment Complex
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a Route 9 apartment complex last night for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police were called to 1620 Worcester Road at 11:08 p.m. on November 29 for a 2017 Black Nissan Rogue stolen. The vehicle “was left running in the lot,”...
Framingham Police Cite Driver at Winter & Fountain Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash at Fountain & Winter Street yesterday. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 5:26 p.m. on November 28 in the busy intersection. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was cited for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Lawrence Street yesterday, said Framingham Police. The rear-end crash happened at 27 Lawrence Street at 9:08 p.m., according to the public police log. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Police...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen 2021 Silverado
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police recovered a 2021 Chevy Silverado that was stolen out of Milford yesterday, November 29. The vehicle was recovered at 3:26 p.m. at 32 Saint Lo Street. Framingham Police are investigating but have no suspects at this time. —
Framingham Police Cite Driver In Route 126 Thanksgiving Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a rear-end crash on Route 126 on Thanksgiving morning. No one was injured in the crash, involving 2-vehicles during the 10 o’clock hour, said the Police spokesperson. One driver was cited for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, said Lt....
Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday. Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest. Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in...
Woman found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed Needham teens
On Monday, a Norfolk Superior Court jury found a Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle in connection with a 2018 crash that claimed the life of two Needham High School teenage girls. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018 Needham...
Framingham Police Investigating Shoe Theft From Nordstrom Rack
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World on Tuesday for a report of a man stealing shoes. Police responded to Nordstrom Rack, 1 Worcester Road at 3:45 p.m. for a shoplifting call. “An unidentified male stole two pairs of shoes,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
whdh.com
17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Police: Framingham Man Strikes Restaurant’s Security Guard With Bottle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a downtown restaurant over the weekend for a fight. Police were called to Taqueria Mexico at 40 Concord Street just before midnight on November 26 for a fight. On November 27 at 12:07 a.m. Police arrested Carlos Ramirez, 40, of 60 Waverely...
Police: Repeat firearms offender caught speeding on the Mass. Pike with loaded gun
Troopers found a loaded .22-caliber Taurus pistol in his car, police said. A Webster man with a history of firearm violations was arrested Monday after police allegedly caught him speeding on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham with a loaded pistol in his car. Massachusetts State Police Trooper Jeffrey Lang said...
Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road
Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
2nd suspect arrested in Fall River shooting
Fall River police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.
Framingham Police: Cell Phone Stolen From Car Wash
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to Auto Brite Car Wash yesterday for a larceny. A cell phone was reported stolen from inside the store at 8 p.m. on November 28 at 105 Hollis Street. “Suspect described as white male, 20’s, brown hair, beard, black winter jacket, red shirt, black...
Man arrested after Warwick rollover crash
One southbound lane of Post Road is currently blocked as crews work to clear the scene.
thelocalne.ws
One injury in Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
Married couple found dead in Mass. home
Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple.
quincyquarry.com
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river
Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
