ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Lawrence Street yesterday, said Framingham Police. The rear-end crash happened at 27 Lawrence Street at 9:08 p.m., according to the public police log. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road

Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
MARSHFIELD, MA
thelocalne.ws

One injury in Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
TOPSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river

Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
BEVERLY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy