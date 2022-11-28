The Kansas Dept. of Revenue Div. of Vehicles says that beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States. So, without a REAL ID driver's license, you will need to carry a passport just to travel on a plane in the U.S.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO