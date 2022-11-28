ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kansas Reflector

Election results show Kansans willing to converse — but not take decisive action

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Norlin is a retired Cloud County Community College teacher, where he was department chairman of communications/English, specializing in media. I walked doors this election. I talked […] The post Election results show Kansans willing to converse — but not take decisive action appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Reuters

Biden nominates U.S. attorneys in California, Kansas

Nov 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the latest nominees to serve as U.S. attorneys, including in the San Francisco area. Biden nominated Ismail “Izzy” Ramsey, a Harvard-trained former prosecutor turned criminal defense lawyer, to serve as the top federal prosecutor in the Northern District of California, an office that tackles high-profile crime in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area.
KSN News

Kansas Republicans vote against same-sex marriage bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The U.S. Senate passed a landmark protection for same-sex marriage Tuesday. However, Kansas Republicans voted against the measure. Sen. Roger Marshall and Sen. Jerry Moran were two of the 36 Republican Senators who voted against the Respect for Marriage Act. The proposal establishes protections for same-sex marriages that were initially handed […]
KSN News

Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
Kansas Reflector

Kansas legislators say it’s time to fix mental health bed shortages

TOPEKA — After months of meetings and complaints from civilians and law enforcement officials, lawmakers say they have clear targets in addressing the state’s severe mental health care shortages. With a shortage of room in psychiatric facilities across the state, community hospitals and jails have had to shoulder housing and care costs for mentally unstable […] The post Kansas legislators say it’s time to fix mental health bed shortages appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
