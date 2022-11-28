Read full article on original website
Kansas justice chides state law school for ‘closed’ climate
A member of Kansas' highest court has resigned in protest from a part-time teaching job at a state law school following what he says was an unsuccessful attempt by the university to pressure students into canceling an event featuring a leader of a group that opposes LGBTQ rights.
Biden picks assistant Jackson County, Mo., prosecutor as next U.S. attorney in Kansas
In Jackson County, Kate Brubacher led anti-violence initiatives and was part of the prosecutor team that helped exonerate Kevin Strickland.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kansas legislators will try again at reauthorizing mural of Black soldiers in Civil War
After more than two decades of efforts to honor Black soldiers in the Civil War with a mural at the Kansas Statehouse, legislators will try again next year. The plan? To again propose legislation similar to what didn't pass last year and creation of a subcommittee. "Maybe we'll finally get...
Kansas senators weigh in on impacts of rail strike
Sen. Jerry Moran and Sen. Roger Marshall weighed in on the possible strike and the impacts on Kansas.
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
Election results show Kansans willing to converse — but not take decisive action
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Norlin is a retired Cloud County Community College teacher, where he was department chairman of communications/English, specializing in media. I walked doors this election. I talked […] The post Election results show Kansans willing to converse — but not take decisive action appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Biden nominates U.S. attorneys in California, Kansas
Nov 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the latest nominees to serve as U.S. attorneys, including in the San Francisco area. Biden nominated Ismail “Izzy” Ramsey, a Harvard-trained former prosecutor turned criminal defense lawyer, to serve as the top federal prosecutor in the Northern District of California, an office that tackles high-profile crime in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area.
Kansas Republicans vote against same-sex marriage bill
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The U.S. Senate passed a landmark protection for same-sex marriage Tuesday. However, Kansas Republicans voted against the measure. Sen. Roger Marshall and Sen. Jerry Moran were two of the 36 Republican Senators who voted against the Respect for Marriage Act. The proposal establishes protections for same-sex marriages that were initially handed […]
Here's why University of Kansas Cancer Center' 'comprehensive' mark matters
Kansas is taking a step forward in improving cancer treatment for its patients. The National Cancer Institute designated the University of Kansas Cancer Center as a "Comprehensive" cancer center in July of this year. A designation of comprehensive is the highest level of achievement awarded to Cancer Centers by the NCI. ...
Kansas Says May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID - In Order To Board a Plane Then
The Kansas Dept. of Revenue Div. of Vehicles says that beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States. So, without a REAL ID driver's license, you will need to carry a passport just to travel on a plane in the U.S.
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
Kansas legislators say it’s time to fix mental health bed shortages
TOPEKA — After months of meetings and complaints from civilians and law enforcement officials, lawmakers say they have clear targets in addressing the state’s severe mental health care shortages. With a shortage of room in psychiatric facilities across the state, community hospitals and jails have had to shoulder housing and care costs for mentally unstable […] The post Kansas legislators say it’s time to fix mental health bed shortages appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
