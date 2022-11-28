ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy

Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. In addition to CMS, school districts in Wilkesboro, Winston-Salem and Raleigh-Durham also reported similar hoaxes. Cause of symptoms undetermined after substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus. Updated: 7 hours ago. An investigation was unable to determine what led...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people have died following an overnight crash in east Charlotte. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road. That’s in the area of Bojangles Coliseum and the Park Expo and Conference Center. Two vehicles were involved...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Crash cleared on I-85 South at Graham St in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused delays on southbound Interstate 85 near Graham Street in Charlotte Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near Exit 40. Two of five lanes were initially closed. All lanes have since reopened. One person suffered […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Security guard shoots another guard at Mecklenburg County building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard working at a Mecklenburg County building shot another guard overnight on Wednesday, county officials confirm to WBTV. Officials say two contract security guards working at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive were involved in an incident overnight and a gun was fired by one of the guards.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted

An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted. An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Lewisville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Records: Woman tied to chase through Charlotte involved in another stolen car case

CHARLOTTE — The woman involved in a high-speed car chase over the summer is now being connected to another stolen car case. The hourslong chase through Charlotte, which happened on July 6, resulted in the arrest of Tyler Christopher Harding, who was charged with multiple felonies in connection with the chase. His sister, Christa Harding, was also charged in connection to the incident.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. “I saw this eye kind of peeping in on me,” the patron said. He never believed he would...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

Pineville Police making changes after woman escapes handcuffs, jumps out of police car. On July 17, Pineville Police arrested 27-year-old Morgan Johnson, citing she assaulted her boyfriend and resisted arrest. Giving Tuesday and inflation; will it hurt contributions to non-profits?. Updated: 13 hours ago. We visited three random non-profits in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hoax calls regarding gunshot victims on campus spread across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district on Thursday. According to the district, four schools within the district received the calls. Those schools were Mallard Creek High School, Olympic High School, West Charlotte High School and Northwest School of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Rock Hill home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead of gunshot wounds inside a Rock Hill home early Friday morning. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to a home on Archive Street for a welfare check shortly before 2:30 a.m.
ROCK HILL, SC
qcitymetro.com

Man arrested in Guilford County in connection to the death of Charlotte woman.

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in Guilford County in connection with the death of 32-year-old Ahylea Willard, a Charlotte women who was found shot on Oct.23. Tyquawon Parker was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced in a statement on Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC

