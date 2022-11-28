Read full article on original website
WBTV
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy
WBTV
Cause of symptoms undetermined after substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus
WBTV
2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people have died following an overnight crash in east Charlotte. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road. That’s in the area of Bojangles Coliseum and the Park Expo and Conference Center. Two vehicles were involved...
WBTV
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte
Crash cleared on I-85 South at Graham St in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused delays on southbound Interstate 85 near Graham Street in Charlotte Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near Exit 40. Two of five lanes were initially closed. All lanes have since reopened. One person suffered […]
WBTV
Security guard shoots another guard at Mecklenburg County building
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard working at a Mecklenburg County building shot another guard overnight on Wednesday, county officials confirm to WBTV. Officials say two contract security guards working at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive were involved in an incident overnight and a gun was fired by one of the guards.
qcnews.com
Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted
An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted. An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Lewisville...
Records: Woman tied to chase through Charlotte involved in another stolen car case
CHARLOTTE — The woman involved in a high-speed car chase over the summer is now being connected to another stolen car case. The hourslong chase through Charlotte, which happened on July 6, resulted in the arrest of Tyler Christopher Harding, who was charged with multiple felonies in connection with the chase. His sister, Christa Harding, was also charged in connection to the incident.
WBTV
Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. “I saw this eye kind of peeping in on me,” the patron said. He never believed he would...
Channel 9 travels across NC looking for friends of Shanquella Robinson
CHARLOTTE — The family of Shanquella Robinson is still searching for answers after her mysterious death in Mexico. The FBI issued an arrest warrant last week for an unidentified friend who was on that trip. Federal and international investigations into Robinson’s death are ongoing, and Channel 9 is still trying to get ahold of people she went to Cabo with.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify individual that robbed bank in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the person who robbed a bank in south Charlotte earlier this month. The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Bank OZK on Park Road.
WBTV
Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home...
WBTV
Deputies: Man barricades himself inside camper, sets it on fire in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with an active warrant was arrested after barricading himself inside a camper before setting it on fire. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, deputies responded to a possible burglary at a camper parked on the property of Bess Chapel Road.
WBTV
‘Violence is never the answer:’ City of Charlotte reaches over 100 homicides in 2022, including 4 in past 5 days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a string of four homicides in five days, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Co. area has now surpassed its 2021 homicide mark. A spokesperson for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department reported to WBTV that there were 87 homicide victims at this point in 2021. So far in...
Exclusive: 1-on-1 with security guard shot by co-worker
Families are around during the day for services like the Department of Social Services and other county employees.
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte
WBTV
Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hoax calls regarding gunshot victims on campus spread across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district on Thursday. According to the district, four schools within the district received the calls. Those schools were Mallard Creek High School, Olympic High School, West Charlotte High School and Northwest School of the...
WBTV
Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Rock Hill home
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead of gunshot wounds inside a Rock Hill home early Friday morning. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to a home on Archive Street for a welfare check shortly before 2:30 a.m.
Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; investigation underway
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
qcitymetro.com
Man arrested in Guilford County in connection to the death of Charlotte woman.
A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in Guilford County in connection with the death of 32-year-old Ahylea Willard, a Charlotte women who was found shot on Oct.23. Tyquawon Parker was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced in a statement on Tuesday.
