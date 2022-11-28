Who Is Catherine Ommanney? Prince Harry Reportedly Dated a Celebrity Mom of 2 Before Meghan Markle When He Was Just 21

Prince William and Kate Middleton have "no plans" to see Harry and Meghan Markle despite their scheduled appearances on the east coast, RadarOnline.com has learned. William and Kate are hopping on a flight to Boston on Wednesday in preparation for his annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday, December 2, marking their first trip to America in eight years.Next week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their own schedule set. Markle and Harry are booked to attend a gala taking place in New York City on December 6, during which they will accept the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple...

2 DAYS AGO