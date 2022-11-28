ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Who Is Catherine Ommanney? Prince Harry Reportedly Dated a Celebrity Mom of 2 Before Meghan Markle When He Was Just 21

By Catherine Armecin
 2 days ago
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
epicstream.com

Prince William Feels Obliged to Meet With Prince Harry in The US? Kate Middleton’s Husband Allegedly Worried About His Brother Making Their Private Conversation Public

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains estranged. Even though the brothers reunited during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, there is no indication that their relationship improved after their brief reunion. Now, there are claims that the Prince of Wales will make the most of his time in the US to have a conversation with Prince Harry.
NECN

Prince William and Kate's Royal Visit to Boston: Here's Everything We Know

Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be looking to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators when they make their first visit to the United States in eight years this week, a trip clouded by tensions with William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain’s royal family in the American media.
Elle

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Following Wife Meghan Markle’s Footsteps? Spare Cover Is Giving Hollywood Vibes, Royal Commentator Says

Prince Harry is seemingly following his wife Meghan Markle's example, according to some royal commentators. One noticed that the cover of his upcoming memoir, Spare, is Markle's Variety cover because it was giving "Hollywood vibes." Prince Harry Giving' Hollywood Vibes' In Spare Cover, Royal Commentator Says. Royal commentators, Rachel Burchfield...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Royal Rift Heats Up As Prince William & Kate Have 'No Plans' To See Harry & Meghan During U.S. Visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton have "no plans" to see Harry and Meghan Markle despite their scheduled appearances on the east coast, RadarOnline.com has learned. William and Kate are hopping on a flight to Boston on Wednesday in preparation for his annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday, December 2, marking their first trip to America in eight years.Next week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their own schedule set. Markle and Harry are booked to attend a gala taking place in New York City on December 6, during which they will accept the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple...
In Style

The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
SheKnows

Prince William’s Godmother Steps Down as Racist Comments She Made Go Viral Online

The palace is getting called out for racism (again), but this time it seems that swift action was taken. Lady Susan Hussey, who is one of Prince William’s godmothers and a member of King Charles III’s staff, stepped down after her alleged conversation with Ngozi Fulani, who was at Buckingham Palace with the non-profit group Sistah Space, went viral. “Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge,” Fulani tweeted on the Sistah Space account. “The conversation below took place. The rest...

