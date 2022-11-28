Read full article on original website
Neighbor hears smoke detector, calls 9-1-1
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A townhome complex fire Tuesday was extinguished quickly due to an individual reporting a fire alarm heard in the neighborhood. At 4:45 p.m., the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call from an individual who stated that they could hear a fire alarm going off in the area of Masters Drive in Idaho Falls but were unsure which property the alarm was coming from.
Local law enforcement reminds us to stay safe on the roads this winter
MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Winter is finally here, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reminding us the rules of the road may need to be adapted to the snowy conditions we have during this time of year. “Especially once that first snow falls, that first layer...
Candelight vigil to honor lives of children lost
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The annual celebration of Children’s Day throughout the world is coming up on December 6th. It is also the day chosen for the annual Candlelight Vigil held at Christmas Box Angel Statue at Fielding Memorial Cemetery on South Yellowstone Blvd. in Idaho Falls.
Hemmert Avenue temporarily closed
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A small section of Hemmert Avenue in Idaho Falls will be closed Thursday and Friday to allow construction crews to safely perform utility work. Detours will be in place. The public should plan alternate routes. The road closure will be near the railroad tracks...
ITD is taking another look at potential alternatives for US 20
ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) invites the public to participate in in-person or online meetings in early December for the US 20 corridor between Ashton and SH-87 junction. Meetings are scheduled for the following evenings:. Monday, Dec. 5. 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Ashton...
Snowplow drivers in short supply this year
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A national transportation group is warning Americans across the country will likely face long delays this winter as states struggle to find enough snowplow drivers. “State transportation officials have repeatedly told us they simply can’t fill many driver positions. In fact, one official recently...
3 things to know this morning – December 1, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Several local school districts and colleges joined in Candlelight Vigils across the Gem State last night in support for the four University of Idaho students who died over two weeks ago. 2. After...
Idaho Falls Zone A snow plowing on hold
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After receiving an updated weather advisory from the National Weather Service Wednesday morning calling for an additional 4-6 inches of snow over the next couple of days, the City of Idaho Falls is holding off on plowing Zone A (center of the city). Zone...
Ammon Lightapalooza set Saturday
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The annual City of Ammon Lightapalooza is Saturday, December 3. The light parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Sunnyside and Eagle, Ammon Rd to 17th, then left on Midway, and conclude at McCowin Park. Following the parade, the park lighting will take place with...
Rigby Festival of Trees supports local library
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)- The Rigby City Library is decorated for the season and for a good cause. The library’s festival of trees is in its eighth year and helps support the library’s different Children Reading Programs. Library director Marilynn Kamoe says people really look forward to this festival...
Operation Warm gives coats to local students
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Students from Linden Park Elementary School are going in to winter with some new coats thanks to Operation Warm and Mountain America Credit Union. These organizations gave out 500 coats on Monday. Operation Warm provides coats and shoes to children across the nation. Mountain...
Historic cold and wet start to the winter season
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It has been an impressive, unusual start to the winter for Idaho. November has been much colder than normal and lots of snow showers have dumped tons of snowpack on our region. Climate predictions in the long term also look to favor these conditions for the future too.
Happyville Farms nears fundraising goal
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A small farm located on Saturn Drive in Idaho Falls is in the middle its annual fundraiser. From November 15- December 15 2022, the Community Food Basket’s Happyville Farm is asking for people’s support. So far the the farm is already halfway to its...
Idaho Falls Ice Skating Rink now set to open on Friday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation presents ice skating in Downtown Idaho Falls courtesy of a new ice rink installed at the Broadway Plaza on Memorial Drive. The ice rink is comprised of synthetic ice from the mid-west company, KwikRink. This form of synthetic...
Ammon teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – On Wednesday, first grade teacher at White Pine Elementary School, Anna Attebury, received the Milken Educator Award with a $25,000 prize. The award recognizes kindergarten through 12th grade teachers across the nation for excellence in education. These teachers are not nominated but instead sought out by the Milken Family Foundation.
