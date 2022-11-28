Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
Apple Insider
WaterField introduces elegant leather carrying bag for Apple Watch
Made by hand from full-grain leather, the Time Travel Apple Watch Case organizes and protects Apple Watch accessories. An Ultrasuede pouch for the Apple Watch also acts as a screen cleaner for the display. An interior, pleated leather pocket holds a charger and the Apple Watch pouch. A leather flap...
Apple Insider
TikTok is still your one-stop shop for total nonsense about Apple
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A man claiming to work for Apple prior to 2010 is sharing what he calls the "dirty secrets" about the company — but as you'd expect it is just conspiratorial nonsense. Here's why, and why we know.
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro with 16-core GPU is on sale for $1,949 ($550 off)
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro equipped with an upgraded M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU & 16-core GPU) is discounted to $1,949 — a record low and less than the retail cost of thebase 512GB model. Plus, save $70 on AppleCare.
Apple Insider
Google brings AI testing app to Mac, probably by accident
Google has released its AI Test Kitchen iPadOS app onto the Mac App Store, but it is less likely to be the start of a new wave of apps, and more likely a mistake. Apple wants to make it as easy for developers to bring their iOS apps to the Mac, as it is for macOS users to get the converted iOS apps. Such apps that work on the Mac show up in a Mac App Store search, but the idea has not been an overwhelming success for Apple.
Apple Insider
Apple celebrates iPhone accessibility features in powerful new ad
"The Greatest" is a new Apple video spotlighting the many ways an iPhone can help with accessibility needs, ranging from voice control to Door Detection. A new 140-second long Apple video called "The Greatest" has been released on YouTube, showing a wide range of people using accessibility features. "At Apple,...
Apple Insider
iFixit calls the 10.9-inch iPad an iPad Air, but worse
Apple announced the 10.9-inch iPad via a press release in October, and the product has drawn a lot of criticism since. It has improvements like a USB-C port and landscape selfie camera, but lacks Apple Pencil 2 support and Magic Keyboard compatibility. iFixit did a routine teardown of the 10.9-inch...
Apple Insider
Paramount Plus deal has been extended, save 50% on the annual plan
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TheBlack Friday Paramount Plus deal has been extended due to high demand, knocking half off the annual plan for new and returning subscribers. Originally set to expire over the Black Friday weekend, Paramount Plus...
Apple Insider
Lowest price ever: Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch $1,989, plus $80 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Better thanBlack Friday pricing is here, with Apple's MacBook Pro 16-inch a staggering $510 off with coupon. And AppleCare is an additional $80 off, making this the best 16-inch MacBook Pro deal we've seen in 2022.
Apple Insider
Hands on with Moft's iPhone case and Continuity Camera mount
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Accessory maker Moft sells aMagSafe iPhone case and an adhesive Continuity Camera Mount that works with a MacBook — and we've had them for a few weeks. Moft sent us a MagSafe-enhanced iPhone...
Apple Insider
Apple had its best sales ever in October in the Chinese market
New research claims that one in four smartphones sold in China during October 2022 was an iPhone, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max being the country's best-selling device. It was only in 2019 that Tim Cook warned of low iPhone sales in China. Since then, however, the iPhone has continually risen, Apple has at times been China's largest smartphone brand, and over half of all phones in the 2022 6:18 festival were iPhones.
Apple Insider
Amazon's Black Friday $1,599 MacBook Pro 14-inch deal is back
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon'sbest MacBook Pro 14-inch deals have returned for Cyber Week, with prices as low as $1,599.99 and savings up to $500 off. Black Friday deals are back — After selling out due to high...
Apple Insider
How to show Apple Fitness+ workout metrics over AirPlay 2
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple now allows people using theApple Fitness+ service to see workout metrics on AirPlay 2 devices. Here's how to get it done. "[Apple Fitness+] is a new service to inspire you to get fit...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Dec. 2: $500 off Pro Display XDR, 21% off Peloton Bike, 10.2-inch iPad for $299, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Friday's best deals include $600 off LG 48-inch 4K monitor, 25% off Sonos refurbished speakers, 50% off Razer Kishi iPhone controller, and much more. Even though Cyber Monday is now past, AppleInsider still checks...
Apple Insider
Man beaten, robbed of $95,000 worth of iPhones outside Apple Store
Strange. Apple stores don't normally sell to resellers. Usually resellers have to go through Apple's business channel to make large purchases. Apple has authorized resellers (cellular stores, big box, etc), though I suspect their purchasing process is NOT three big bags filled up at a retail location, purchased OTC. I...
Apple Insider
How to get old apps for iPad that can't run iPadOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple builds products that last, and many users have iPads that still work but no longer can handle the resource-heavyiPadOS 16. Although it isn't obvious, there's a way to download old versions of apps that function on your iPad.
Apple Insider
Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with crash detection improvements
Apple has released iOS 16.1.2 for iPhone only with important security fixes, improved compatibility with wireless carriers, and optimized Crash Detection for the iPhone 14 lineup. The iOS 16.1.2 update is available for the iPhone 8 and up, and it contains important security fixes that Apple will disclose on its...
Apple Insider
Coinbase doesn't want to pay Apple for in-app NFT transfers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Coinbase removed the ability for users to send NFTs in itsiOS app because Apple sees crypto "gas" fees as something that should be paid with in-app purchase — requiring the fee. The app...
Apple Insider
Early M2 Max benchmarks may have just leaked online
The figures on Geekbench are for a device that identifies itself as "Mac14,6." References to this Mac were first spotted back in July 2022, though it remains unclear whether it's a MacBook Pro or another device such as a new Mac Studio. As first spotted by leaker ShrimpApplePro, the Geekbench...
Apple Insider
Hands on with the Oceanic+ app and Apple Watch Ultra
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After being announced on stage alongside theApple Watch Ultra, the Oceanic+ app is now available on the App Store to download. Let's go hands-on to test it out. One of the more unique aspects...
