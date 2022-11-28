Read full article on original website
The Last of Us HBO Series Reveals The Roles Of Each Character In New Posters
A day before their panels at CCXP, The Last of Us gets a new set of posters, and this time, it is for the characters of the show which teases the role of each of the cast and how they will be play a part in the story for the upcoming HBO series this January.
Agents of SHIELD Star to Make MCU Debut in Ant-Man 3
It seemed like a huge pipe dream a few years back but Marvel Studios is slowly bringing in actors from non-MCU shows to the billion-dollar franchise. So far, we've already seen the likes of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio make their respective debuts in the MCU much to the delight of fans.
Black Panther 2: Marvel Made A 200-Page Bible For Namor’s Kingdom of Talokan
No matter how much a film adaptation tries to fit every single detail from its original source material, it will undoubtedly lead to chaos and information overload to its audience, defeating its purpose of entertaining the fans. However, Marvel made sure to create their very own keepsake to keep track of Namor’s kingdom of Talokan in their own terms for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And how did they do that? By making a 200-page Bible of everything there is to know about Namor’s underwater palace.
Chainsaw Man: The Curse Devil’s Contracts and Powers Explained
The Curse Devil debuts as one of the most frightening devils when Aki summons and activates its powers to defeat Katana Man. Himeno realized that Aki had to pay a cost after the Curse Devil manifested before Katana Man. With that being said, here are the Curse Devil's contracts and powers explained in greater detail!
Where to Watch and Stream Riverdale Season 7 Free Online
Best sites to watch Riverdale - Last updated on Dec 02, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Riverdale online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Riverdale on this page.
Jolyne VA Ai Fairouz Shares Emotional Message for JoJo Stone Ocean Part 3 Release
After Part 2’s release back in September, Netflix finally released the last episodes of Stone Ocean. Alongside the Part 3 release, Jolyne Cujoh VA Ai Fairouz shared an emotional message to mark the end of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Fairouz shared a message on her personal Twitter...
Behind Every Star Kdrama Episode 9 Spoilers: Will Heo Sung Tae Give Up Method Entertainment?
Behind Every Star Episode 9 will reveal the Method Entertainment workers’ next step to stop Koo Hae Jun from ruining the company. Behind Every Star is an ongoing Kdrama series on tvN, which also premieres on Netflix, based on the hit French series, Call My Agent!. It explores the lives of celebrities and managers in the industry, especially the latter, as they work behind the scenes to make the stars more successful.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Every Main Character’s Age and Birthday
Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen has some great and famous characters who are known for their incredible powers, and a lot of fans want to know more about them. So, here is every Jujutsu Kaisen main character’s birthday and age, for everyone's information!. Given the large number of characters...
Where to Watch and Stream Mission: Impossible Specials Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Mission: Impossible Specials right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Peter Graves Phil Morris Antony Hamilton Thaao Penghlis Jane Badler. Genres: Drama Action & Adventure Crime. Seasons: 3. Creator: Bruce Geller. Release Date: Oct 23, 1988. Rating: 8 / 10.
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 7 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Concerns About Spinoff Breaking Canon Surface Over Tom Welling's Casting as Samuel Campbell
Tom Welling is introduced as Mary's father, Samuel Campbell, in TVLine's first look at The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 7. Mitch Pileggi played Samuel in Supernatural Season 4 when Dean travelled back in time to 1973. The logline for Episode 7 reads, "the hunt heats up, and Mary and John find trails that lead back to their fathers."
Disney+ Announces Osamu Tezuka’s Phoenix Anime Adaptation
Disney has announced several upcoming anime over the past couple of days, and one of them is the new anime adaptation of Osamu Tezuka’s Phoenix manga that will be released on Disney+. Details about this upcoming Tezuka anime adaptation were revealed via the official Disney+ Japan Twitter account. There,...
Paramount+ Unveils First Poster For Teen Wolf: The Movie
Everyone is invited to return to Beacon Hills for the Teen Wolf: The Movie and the first poster for the upcoming film has been unveiled by Paramount+ during the Comic-Con Xperience in São Paulo, Brazil having the whole pack back. Teen Wolf: The Movie will be taking everyone back...
These Comics Perfectly Capture The Weirdness And Wonder Of Motherhood
"Weird Mom Art," from illustrator Rachel Deutsch, is full of humor and heart.
Jujutsu Kaisen Director Unveils New Project Bullet/Bullet Anime for Disney+
Jujutsu Kaisen director Sunghoo Park is heading a new anime project entitled Project Bullet/Bullet. This comes along with the recent announcement of Disney and Kodansha’s expanded partnership. This new anime was announced yesterday and is produced jointly by Park’s studio E&H Production as well as studio GAGA. Jujutsu...
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Runtime Reportedly Revealed
Following the success of the first Shazam! film back in 2019, a lot of DC fans are now looking forward to its sequel Fury of the Gods which is set to release early next year. As details about the film are slowly emerging leading up to its release, we now have information regarding its alleged runtime.
Where to Watch and Stream Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Daniel Craig Edward Norton Janelle Monáe Dave Bautista Kate Hudson. Genres: Comedy Crime Mystery. Director: Rian Johnson. Release Date: Nov 23, 2022. Rating: 8 / 10.
