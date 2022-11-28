Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The brothers giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenOakland Park, FL
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
City of Fort Lauderdale hosts 60th annual Christmas on Las Olas
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday lights dazzled on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. City officials hosted the 60th annual Christmas on Las Olas from Southeast Eighth to 11th avenues, Tuesday night. It featured school performances, church choirs, an ice-skating rink and the return of the popular 75-foot...
Miami New Times
Elon Musk's South Florida Tunnel Plans Under Scrutiny After Reports of Boring Company 'Ghosting'
The Boring Company, an Elon Musk business venture that began as a joke years ago after the billionaire complained about Los Angeles traffic, came to North Miami Beach in February with plans for a 6.2-mile underground tunnel for public transportation. The tunnel would transport passengers in Tesla vehicles to seven...
Honest Cooking
A Foodie Weekend in Fort Lauderdale
If you’re looking for a trendy culinary scene alongside white-sand beaches and luxurious hotel stays, all without the hefty price tag of Miami, then Fort Lauderdale is for you. An international culinary scene is emerging along the shores of Fort Lauderdale. The best part? Being able to dine outdoors...
WSVN-TV
Coyotes spotted throughout Broward County
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - From Deerfield Beach to Lighthouse Point and further west in Pompano Beach, more and more coyotes have been spotted roaming neighborhoods in South Florida. “They’re incredibly adaptable animals,” said Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami. “They’re now down here in South Florida and their numbers are...
thewestsidegazette.com
The seasons of Coach Green’s Life
“What manner of man is this?” The question is asked to suggest that the man steps out beyond the bounds of the ordinary. What manner of man is so committed to the youth of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County that he gave over half a century, in fact, sixty-five years of his time, talent, love, and expertise to a school and its community? Coach Robert “Bob” Green was such a man. He is a “Man for All Seasons.”
travelexperta.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks. Fort Lauderdale International Airport, which is actually located in Hollywood, is outside of the main city of Fort Lauderdale. We’re talking maybe like 15 minutes away. Everything around that area is quite close to one another. It’s quickly growing as a much larger international hub. Today we’re going to be talking about FLL Airport.
themiamihurricane.com
Where to go in South Florida for a dose of Holiday cheer
Miami’s warm weather can make getting into the holiday spirit tough, but Miami has its own version of holiday cheer with some quintessential activities for the winter, ranging from immersive light shows to classic holiday snacks! Here is a list of Miami must-dos for this holiday season. Santa’s Enchanted...
cohaitungchi.com
12 FREE (and Fun!) Things to Do in Miami with Kids
Few U.S. cities offer the cultural buzz of Miami and laid-back beach life of Miami Beach in one compact package. Within 10 minutes of Miami-Dade downtown, I can be basking on a beautiful Florida beach with my family. What’s not to love? I’ve visited Miami more times than I can count. But after I had kids a few years ago, I wondered if I’d be as enamored with the city as before.
WSVN-TV
Owners of Jewelry King warn of repeat thief in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A jewelry store owner says a repeat robber may be to blame for some recent rip-offs. The Owners of Jewelry King in Oakland Park spoke with 7News on Wednesday. The jewelry store has been in business for 23 years, and they want other jewelry store...
sflcn.com
Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts Annual Run-A- Boat
FORT LAUDERDALE- The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, which includes cultural/educational experiences will host their annual Run-A-Boat outdoor festival at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida. This event will include shopping, food, and fun. As a family-friendly event,...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Fort Lauderdale 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Fort Lauderdale this year? This post covers Christmas Fort Lauderdale 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Fort Lauderdale, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Huey Magoo’s Now Open In North Lauderdale
Rapidly Expanding Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates the Latest Grand Opening in Florida and 37th Store Company-Wide
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard
Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
goriverwalk.com
13TH Annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival
Come out of your shell and catch Riverwalk’s 13th Annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival, presented by Rivertail Fort Lauderdale. The highly anticipated annual event showcases the best of South Florida seafood restaurants and gourmet food trucks. Throughout the day enjoy great food, cold drinks, music and activities for...
wtxl.com
How safe are Florida buildings?
MIAMI, Fla. — It has been more than a year since the Surfside Condominium collapsed. Since then, in Miami, Florida, there have been several evacuations and partial collapses in buildings deemed unsafe. “What I have noticed, the one thing in common with a lot of these places is maintenance...
bocaratonobserver.com
A Little Of NY In FL
Urbanspace’s iconic New York holiday market is taking place on Lincoln Road now through Feb. 15. This marks its first national expansion outside of The Big Apple. Urbanspace is the longest running market operator in New York. The event, which takes place along the mile-long pedestrian-only promenade features 100 local and out-of-state vendors selling their wares in the heart of Lincoln Road District — specifically at the intersection of Washington Avenue.
themiamihurricane.com
Miami Icon and Restauranter Passes Away
Founder of famous Cuban restaurants La Carreta and Versailles, Felipe Valls Sr. passed away on Nov. 26 at the age of 89. Valls fled from Cuba and the Castro regime in 1960 to Miami where he set aside money until he could afford to open his first restaurant, Badia’s. He later sold Badia’sto to create his most famous dining destination, Versailles.
WSVN-TV
School Evicted For Parking Cars at Dolphin Games
(WSVN) - They thought they had fulfilled their dream to open a place for children to learn the performing arts. They even found a way to raise money to fund the school, and then they got evicted for doing that, which is why they turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
NBC Miami
Teacher Dies After Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
The preschool teacher who was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend has died from her injuries, her family said Wednesday. Ana "Ani" Estevez, 23, worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Provides Hazardous Waste Disposal Event
Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lauderdale Lakes, North Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. Held on Saturday, December 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents may...
Comments / 0