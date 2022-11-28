Read full article on original website
Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector
Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
Coyotes spotted throughout Broward County
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - From Deerfield Beach to Lighthouse Point and further west in Pompano Beach, more and more coyotes have been spotted roaming neighborhoods in South Florida. “They’re incredibly adaptable animals,” said Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami. “They’re now down here in South Florida and their numbers are...
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After Inspection
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Sun Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites
Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
The 6 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Miami, Florida
If you're searching for a safe community that your kids will love to live, learn, and play in, here are six family-friendly neighborhoods for you.
Body found in canal at Florida’s Turnpike was in the water for at least two days
An employee doing fiber optic work near Florida’s Turnpike in Pompano Beach found a man’s body floating in a canal Tuesday morning, authorities say. The cause of death is under investigation. The body is a white man of “unknown age,” according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. The employee found the body about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but authorities believe it was in the water for ...
Threat for severe thunderstorms ramps up tonight across the Panhandle
Severe storms are possible over Florida’s Panhandle Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as, yet another cold front takes aim at the region. The main threats from this latest batch of storms will be localized flooding and damaging winds. A few tornadoes will also be possible. On Tuesday morning, a...
School Evicted For Parking Cars at Dolphin Games
(WSVN) - They thought they had fulfilled their dream to open a place for children to learn the performing arts. They even found a way to raise money to fund the school, and then they got evicted for doing that, which is why they turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
Delray’s massive Christmas tree rises 100 feet. Here’s when its thousands of lights will go on.
Delray Beach will kick off the holiday season on Tuesday night with one of its most popular, annual attractions: the lighting of its 100-foot Christmas tree. Anchored in downtown Delray Beach by Old School Square, the 10-story aluminum tree is decorated with 18,000 ornaments. It also features an estimated 31 miles of garland, 59 miles of galvanized wire, 24,000 pounds of aluminum frames, 3,114 ...
Florida woman wins top lottery prize from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida woman's $10 purchase won her $1 million back after she found that she bought a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.
$1M in stolen diamonds for celebrity video scam recovered in Miami
MIAMI -- Nearly $1 million in diamonds, stolen in 2017 as part of an elaborate scheme in which notorious conman James Sabatino pretended to be a music executive representing Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, were recently recovered by the FBI in Miami.Sabatino, 46, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at the highest security prison in the country for stealing more than $10 million in jewels and other items, including the Timberlake-Biel jewels. What made Sabatino's crimes even more remarkable is that he committed them from his jail cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami where he...
FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs
Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
Historic ‘body-size’ trunk washes up on Florida beach after November hurricane
Hoping to capture a few shots of the wildlife or sunrise in one park, a photographer was shocked when he stumbled upon a “suspicious package” that washed ashore. During a morning stroll on the beach along Florida's east coast, one photographer stumbled upon a shocking discovery when he spotted a "body-sized" steamer trunk washed up on the beach. The weathered look and rusted metal on the trunk not only made the photographer curious about its origin but also piqued the interest of people who saw the image on social media.
Police end search for missing 51-year-old in Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit has ended its search for a missing 51-year-old man. Eugene Mcclain was located safely by police and he was reunited with his family, Monday afternoon. Mcclain earlier on Monday went missing in Little Haiti. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
