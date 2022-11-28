Read full article on original website
Related
kilj.com
Students of Character
Mount Pleasant High School is proud to announce the November 2022 Students of Character, Dathan Endecott & Airianna Taylor. These students have demonstrated Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship. Students are nominated by the MPCHS faculty each month. If you see these students at school or in the community, please tell them to keep up the good work! We are Panther Proud of you all!
kilj.com
Henry E. “Hank” Tompkins (final arrangements)
Henry E. “Hank” Tompkins, 95, of Washington and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022 in the United Presbyterian Home in Washington, just a few days shy of his 96th birthday. The funeral service for Hank will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday,...
kilj.com
Teresa Harris
Teresa Harris, 65, of New London, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at Elliott Chapel, New London.
kilj.com
Sports, December 2nd
The Mt. Pleasant girls basketball team will be on the road to take on Fort Madison tonight, December 2nd, at 7:30 pm. KILJ will be on the call with pregame at 7:15. The Mt. Pleasant boys basketball team will face off against Fort Madison tonight at 7:30 pm as they look for their first win in the home opener.
kilj.com
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
Comments / 0