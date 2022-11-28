Mount Pleasant High School is proud to announce the November 2022 Students of Character, Dathan Endecott & Airianna Taylor. These students have demonstrated Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship. Students are nominated by the MPCHS faculty each month. If you see these students at school or in the community, please tell them to keep up the good work! We are Panther Proud of you all!

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO