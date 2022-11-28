Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Absent Ex-WWE Women’s Champion Teases Return
A former WWE Women’s Champion that has not been seen in quite some time has teased that she might be on her way back to television. Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history. She is a six-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. In addition to that, she was part of the first women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019 along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan “Would Love” WWE Hall Of Famer Back In AEW
Tony Khan has admitted that he would love to welcome back a WWE Hall of Famer to AEW after they debuted for the company earlier in 2022. As part of a cross-promotion, the 17th of August edition of AEW Dynamite was subtitled House of the Dragon after the HBO series of the same name. The American Dragon Bryan Danielson defeated The Dragon Slayer Daniel Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls match on the show with Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat as guest timekeeper.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Writer Believes It’s The “Perfect Time” For Sami Zayn To Be Betrayed
A former WWE writer thinks the company has now found the “perfect time” for The Bloodline to break everyone’s hearts and betray Sami Zayn. At Survivor Series Sami Zayn made where his loyalty lies very clear as he nailed Kevin Owens with a low blow and Helluva Kick before leaving his former best friend at the mercy of Jey Uso to allow The Bloodline to pick up the win inside WarGames. Zayn has received rave reviews for his work with the group but many wonder how long the good times can last.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Pitches New Role For Randy Orton
A WWE Hall of Famer has pitched what could be a useful new role for Randy Orton if the star’s in-ring days are behind him due to injury. Randy Orton has been out of action for the past six months. During his last run in WWE, Orton was teaming with Matt Riddle regularly as the popular team known as RK-Bro. Their last match on television was on the May 20th edition of Smackdown when The Usos beat RK-Bro to unify the Raw & Smackdown Tag Team Titles.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Blasted For Being “Disrespectful Ripoff”
A WWE Superstar has been accused of being a “disrespectful ripoff” by a fellow wrestler who thinks they have borrowed a little too much from another star. Sarah Logan returned to WWE television in November 2022 by the side of her husband Erik and his tag team partner Ivar, The Viking Raiders. Logan had a new look compared to what fans had seen during her last stint in the company and a new name to boot as she will now be known as Valhalla.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Announces Free Agent Is Now All Elite
Tony Khan has increased his AEW roster yet again as he has announced a free agent is no longer on the shelf and is now All Elite. AR Fox made his AEW debut in July 2022 and has had several matches on Dark and Elevation. He made his Dynamite debut on the 16th of November when he teamed with Top Flight to challenge for the AEW Trios Championship against Death Triangle.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock’s Possible WWE Return Being Discussed Along With Deadline For WrestleMania Involvement
It could be time to smell what The Rock is cooking in WWE again although a recent report suggests it’s up to the People’s Champion to decide. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is arguably the biggest movie star in the world and you could even say he’s one of the most well-known celebrities as well. It would be a huge thing for WWE to get him to come back to wrestling for at least one more match, or perhaps two of them.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Kevin Dunn’s Status With WWE
Kevin Dunn is still working for WWE although his absence at a recent major show is interesting. During most of Vince McMahon’s time running over the last 40 years, Kevin Dunn was considered a right-hand man. Dunn’s career in WWE saw him start from near the bottom as a...
tjrwrestling.net
Survivor Series WarGames Could Break Unwanted WWE Record
Survivor Series welcomed WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time but the show could be set to break an unwanted record for the company. Survivor Series was headlined by The Bloodline showing their dominance in the WarGames cage by defeating The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. Many had wondered where Sami Zayn’s loyalties lay heading into the match but he more than repaid Roman Reigns’ faith in him as he left his former best friend Kevin Owens at the mercy of Jey Uso, allowing The Bloodline to pick up the win.
tjrwrestling.net
Damian Priest Recalls His Reaction When Told He Was Teaming With Bad Bunny
The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has reflected on his reaction to finding out he was going to be teaming up with rap superstar Bad Bunny at WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 37, it was a surprising name people were left talking about afterwards as rap star Bad Bunny stole the show with his impressive performance in a tag team match. Bunny teamed with Damian Priest with the duo defeating former WWE Tag Team Champions, The Miz and John Morrison.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Official Apologises For “Silly Reactions” On SmackDown
One WWE official apologized for an over-the-top performance on the most recent episode of SmackDown. The Black Friday edition of SmackDown saw Charles Robinson referee the main event bout as The Usos took on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for a chance to secure the WarGames advantage for their respective teams. In the end, Sheamus and McIntyre were victorious, ensuring that their team had the advantage when they took on The Bloodline at Survivor Series.
tjrwrestling.net
Original Line-Up For WWE Faction Revealed
A current WWE Superstar has discussed the original line-up for the faction they are now in that was first pitched several years ago. At SummerSlam 2022 Bayley made her first appearance on WWE television after spending over a year on the shelf due to injury. But The Role Model did not come alone. She was accompanied by Dakota Kai – who was re-debuting for the company after being released – and IYO SKY – formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Reportedly Not Paying Bonuses To Most Talent
A new report has indicated that the days of bonuses being paid on top of what was guaranteed from a WWE Superstar’s contract are over, for most anyway. Many former WWE stars have spoken of dealing with Vince McMahon in years gone by who was famous for offering stars “an opportunity” rather than guaranteeing big money upfront. Instead, stars would top up what could often be meager guarantees by climbing up the card and appearing on big shows in front of sold-out houses.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Veteran Says The Art Of Selling Is Missing In Today’s Wrestling
An AEW veteran has lamented the lost art of selling in modern wrestling as they reflect on learning the skill from one of the masters. The wrestling business is a family concern for Dustin Rhodes as he grew up the son of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes. Breaking into WCW in the early nineties, Dustin Rhodes was around some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, including Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat.
tjrwrestling.net
Austin Theory Reveals 10-Year Body Transformation
Austin Theory has had an impressive 2022. Back in April, Theory won his very first WWE United States Championship after taking out Finn Balor, however, he would go on to lose title at Money in the Bank to Bobby Lashley. Then, some luck would strike when he became a surprise...
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T Calls The Elite Mocking CM Punk “Childish Stuff”
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has hit out at The Elite’s actions on Dynamite in Chicago where they apparently mocked CM Punk during their match. When The Elite rolled into Chicago on Dynamite, they found themselves at the mercy of a hostile crowd as a result of their well-publicised issues at All Out with CM Punk.
tjrwrestling.net
Potential Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At Royal Rumble
A potential spoiler has been revealed regarding Ronda Rousey’s next challenger for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title. Ronda Rousey successfully defended the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Shotzi last Saturday, November 26th at Survivor Series. It was an easy win for Rousey, who won the Smackdown Women’s Title for the second time at Extreme Rules in October.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Update On Returning From Injury
The WWE return of Cody Rhodes is likely coming soon as a new update has provided some more insight. When Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, it was a surprise to some while others expected it since it was reported for weeks going into it. Cody beat Seth Rollins in spectacular fashion in his WWE return match after spending the last three years in AEW. The next night on Raw, Cody made it clear that his goal was to become the WWE Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Becky Lynch’s Heartwarming Thanksgiving Gift To Young Make-A-Wish Fan
Becky Lynch made Thanksgiving special for one young fan and his family and proved why we should all be thankful that The Man is a WWE Superstar. Four-year-old Max is a very special young man living with a nervous system disorder. He has been a guest of WWE at various shows in recent months including Hell In A Cell in June. Becky Lynch was on that show, unsuccessfully challenging for the Raw Women’s Championship and she seems to be a fan of Max’s.
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey-Shotzi At Survivor Series Trashed As “Single Worst Match I’ve Seen” By Former Writer
The Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi at Survivor Series was criticized heavily by a former WWE writer. At WWE Survivor Series, there were only two championship matches on the Premium Live Event from Boston. One of those matches saw Ronda Rousey defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Shotzi, who earned the title shot on Smackdown in the weeks leading up to the show.
Comments / 0