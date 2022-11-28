ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

What channel is Steelers vs. Falcons on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 13 game

The Falcons and Steelers will face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday in a huge matchup for the home team. The Falcons, despite a 5-7 record, are very much still in contention for the NFC South as the Buccaneers lead the way with a 5-6 record. Atlanta has lost three of its last four games and is coming off of a tough defeat against the Commanders, but Marcus Mariota and company will look to get back in the win column against Pittsburgh.
ATLANTA, GA
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, more RBs impacting Week 13 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 13 injury report ahead of Sunday's kickoffs across the league. We already know that JK Dobbins (knee) and Michael Carter (ankle) are unlikely to play, while Najee Harris (oblique) and Christian McCaffrey (knee) didn't even make their respective teams' final injury reports. Unfortunately, several key RBs (Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, Jaylen Warren, Antonio Gibson) are "questionable" and will force owners to check for updates and potentially make some last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News

Who plays in the Peach Bowl this year? Teams, date, schedule for 2022 CFP semifinal game

The Peach Bowl has been played for more than five decades, but for the third time, the game will serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Eve. The last Peach Bowl playoff game was historic. LSU's Joe Burrow threw seven touchdown passes in the first half alone in a rout of Oklahoma that put the Tigers within a win of a national championship. Will the eventual champion run through Atlanta again this time around?
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Updated Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Week 13 Fantasy Busts: Zonovan Knight, Deshaun Watson, Jeff Wilson Jr. among risky 'starts' in bad matchups

Entering Week 13, the margin for error is slimmer than ever, especially if you're on the fantasy football playoff bubble. With only two teams on bye and the majority of players available to start, avoiding potential landmines and busts like Zonovan Knight and Deshaun Watson is a must if you're trying to keep your season alive. Our Week 13 bust list is here to help inform your tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 14: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Jaylen Warren, Jameson Williams, and Zamir White

Happy December, everyone! We have officially reached the home stretch of the NFL season, which means only a few weeks lie between now and the fantasy football playoffs. With six teams on bye next week, there has never been a more important time to get ahead of Week 14's potential waiver wire commodities. By proactively adding free agents now who could become top pickups next Wednesday — guys like Jaylen Warren, Jameson Williams, and Zamir White — you could give your team a much-needed boost in a must-win final regular-season matchup.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford for Week 13 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Heading into Sunday's kickoff, fantasy football owners are reviewing the latest injury reports on starting QBs Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, and Matthew Stafford. Fields and Stafford missed last week, while Rodgers exited early, and all three are up in the air for Week 13. Plenty of start 'em, sit 'em decisions will be affected by the statuses of these quarterbacks, so knowing the latest updates is key.
Sporting News

Vikings vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 13

The NFC North-leading Vikings look to extend their division lead in Week 13 when they welcome in the 7-4 Jets in a cross-conference bout (1:00 p.m. ET, CBS). Minnesota enters Week 13 coming off a 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving, New York scored a 31-10 home win over the Bears last week in Mike White's first start of 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Heisman Trophy watch: Updated odds, top candidates to win 2022 award

Can a player lose a conference championship game and win a Heisman Trophy?. That will be the question when the ballots are filled out through Monday. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had the best odds according to BetMGM.com coming into the weekend, but No. 11 Utah beat No. 4 USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Meet Jeff Saturday's son, the UNC wide receiver who looks a lot like his dad

If you've ever looked at Jeff Saturday and thought, "Man, that guy looks awfully familiar," you're not alone. There have been debates about who exactly the Colts coach looks like over the years. Often, NFL fans have pointed to other players, namely centers, that share a similar look to the 14-year Colts star turned head coach.
GREELEY, CO

