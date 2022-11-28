Read full article on original website
Related
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Colts on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 13
One of these things is not like the other. The Cowboys are a bona-fide playoff contender, sitting behind just the Eagles in the NFC East, and with their top-tier defense, they could even make a case for championship contender. That's… a lot more than can be said about the Colts....
Sporting News
What channel is Steelers vs. Falcons on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 13 game
The Falcons and Steelers will face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday in a huge matchup for the home team. The Falcons, despite a 5-7 record, are very much still in contention for the NFC South as the Buccaneers lead the way with a 5-6 record. Atlanta has lost three of its last four games and is coming off of a tough defeat against the Commanders, but Marcus Mariota and company will look to get back in the win column against Pittsburgh.
Sporting News
NFL Mock Draft 2023: Texans nab best QB and WR; Lions, Seahawks, Eagles use bonus top-10 picks on defense
The end of the 2023 college football regular season has come. The transition to conference championships and bowl games has begun. For many eligible top prospects, that also means the process of preparing for a pro career is about to kick into high gear. Even though the 2023 NFL Draft...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, more RBs impacting Week 13 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 13 injury report ahead of Sunday's kickoffs across the league. We already know that JK Dobbins (knee) and Michael Carter (ankle) are unlikely to play, while Najee Harris (oblique) and Christian McCaffrey (knee) didn't even make their respective teams' final injury reports. Unfortunately, several key RBs (Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, Jaylen Warren, Antonio Gibson) are "questionable" and will force owners to check for updates and potentially make some last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Who plays in the Peach Bowl this year? Teams, date, schedule for 2022 CFP semifinal game
The Peach Bowl has been played for more than five decades, but for the third time, the game will serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Eve. The last Peach Bowl playoff game was historic. LSU's Joe Burrow threw seven touchdown passes in the first half alone in a rout of Oklahoma that put the Tigers within a win of a national championship. Will the eventual champion run through Atlanta again this time around?
Sporting News
Revisiting Bengals vs. Chiefs 2022 AFC Championship Game and the worst half of Patrick Mahomes’ career
Patrick Mahomes is only 27 years old, but his accolades outweigh his years. In the playoffs, he's 8-3 in his young career with a completion percentage of 66 percent, 3,381 yards, 28 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. However, heading into Sunday's game against the Bengals, the sting of his last playoff...
Sporting News
Updated Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Week 13 Fantasy Busts: Zonovan Knight, Deshaun Watson, Jeff Wilson Jr. among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
Entering Week 13, the margin for error is slimmer than ever, especially if you're on the fantasy football playoff bubble. With only two teams on bye and the majority of players available to start, avoiding potential landmines and busts like Zonovan Knight and Deshaun Watson is a must if you're trying to keep your season alive. Our Week 13 bust list is here to help inform your tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 14: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Jaylen Warren, Jameson Williams, and Zamir White
Happy December, everyone! We have officially reached the home stretch of the NFL season, which means only a few weeks lie between now and the fantasy football playoffs. With six teams on bye next week, there has never been a more important time to get ahead of Week 14's potential waiver wire commodities. By proactively adding free agents now who could become top pickups next Wednesday — guys like Jaylen Warren, Jameson Williams, and Zamir White — you could give your team a much-needed boost in a must-win final regular-season matchup.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 13 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final five weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 13.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford for Week 13 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Heading into Sunday's kickoff, fantasy football owners are reviewing the latest injury reports on starting QBs Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, and Matthew Stafford. Fields and Stafford missed last week, while Rodgers exited early, and all three are up in the air for Week 13. Plenty of start 'em, sit 'em decisions will be affected by the statuses of these quarterbacks, so knowing the latest updates is key.
Sporting News
Vikings vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 13
The NFC North-leading Vikings look to extend their division lead in Week 13 when they welcome in the 7-4 Jets in a cross-conference bout (1:00 p.m. ET, CBS). Minnesota enters Week 13 coming off a 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving, New York scored a 31-10 home win over the Bears last week in Mike White's first start of 2022.
Sporting News
Caleb Williams injury update: Trojans QB suffers hamstring injury in Pac-12 Championship Game loss
Nobody had a worse Friday in sports than Caleb Williams. USC's star sophomore, who has emerged as perhaps the Heisman frontrunner after a sparkling campaign, found himself on the canvas more times than he could count in the Trojans' 47-24 blowout loss to No. 11 USC. Williams wore his scars...
Sporting News
Heisman Trophy watch: Updated odds, top candidates to win 2022 award
Can a player lose a conference championship game and win a Heisman Trophy?. That will be the question when the ballots are filled out through Monday. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had the best odds according to BetMGM.com coming into the weekend, but No. 11 Utah beat No. 4 USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game.
Sporting News
Meet Jeff Saturday's son, the UNC wide receiver who looks a lot like his dad
If you've ever looked at Jeff Saturday and thought, "Man, that guy looks awfully familiar," you're not alone. There have been debates about who exactly the Colts coach looks like over the years. Often, NFL fans have pointed to other players, namely centers, that share a similar look to the 14-year Colts star turned head coach.
Sporting News
College football bowl schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every FBS bowl game in 2022-23
Last year, college football saw a record 42 FBS bowls. This year, there will be one more. There will be 84 teams playing in bowl games this year, with two teams getting the chance to play one additional contest in the 2022 national championship game. Starting Dec. 16, with the...
Sporting News
Bills' Josh Allen pays homage to Ryan Fitzpatrick with jersey in pregame warmups and postgame interviews
Josh Allen really likes to recognize where he's from and those who came before him. Sometimes it's by wearing his high school's sweatshirt. Other times, it's by earning brownie points with the broadcast crew by wearing a member's jersey. On "Thursday Night Football," it was the latter. Allen warmed up...
Sporting News
Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III sizes up 'two-man race' for Heisman Trophy
The Heisman Trophy race enters the final stage on conference championship weekend. Robert Griffin III, who won the Heisman Trophy at Baylor in 2011, said the winner will be one of two quarterbacks who takes advantage of that spotlight in those conference championship games. "I do believe the Heisman is...
Comments / 0