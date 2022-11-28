The Falcons and Steelers will face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday in a huge matchup for the home team. The Falcons, despite a 5-7 record, are very much still in contention for the NFC South as the Buccaneers lead the way with a 5-6 record. Atlanta has lost three of its last four games and is coming off of a tough defeat against the Commanders, but Marcus Mariota and company will look to get back in the win column against Pittsburgh.

