Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 29, 2022 : BNS, SJR, ESLT, BZ, BILI, HIBB, CRNC, BZUN, CTRN, YTRA, SFET

Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
NASDAQ
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:. International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
NASDAQ
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
NASDAQ
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned +5% over the past month...
NASDAQ
Ultragenyx (RARE) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ultragenyx (RARE). Shares have lost about 0.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ultragenyx due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Is Rayonier (RYN) Up 13.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Rayonier (RYN). Shares have added about 13.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rayonier due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
NASDAQ
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AGNC Investment (AGNC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +18.1%,...
NASDAQ
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Ardmore Shipping (ASC) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Ardmore Shipping is one...
NASDAQ
Is GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is GlycoMimetics (GLYC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. GlycoMimetics is one of 1185...
NASDAQ
Why Is Nevro (NVRO) Up 14.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Nevro (NVRO). Shares have added about 14.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nevro due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Is PDC Energy (PDCE) Down 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for PDC Energy (PDCE). Shares have lost about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is PDC Energy due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Is Glaxo (GSK) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for GSK (GSK). Shares have added about 6.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Glaxo due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See a 64% Upside in RingCentral (RNG): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
RingCentral (RNG) closed the last trading session at $38.87, gaining 19.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $63.85 indicates a 64.3% upside potential.
NASDAQ
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: ConocoPhillips, Atmos Energy and EOG Resources
Chicago, IL – December 1, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights ConocoPhillips COP, Atmos Energy Corp. ATO and EOG Resources, Inc. EOG. These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividends. A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it's easy to see...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy PetIQ (PETQ) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Comments / 0