Top 10 Biglaw Firm Shows Associates How Much They Love 'Em!
But now that’s all in the past! The latest firm to delight associates with eye-popping bonuses is Hogan Lovells. The firm, ranked number 9 on the Am Law 100 with $2,605,973,000 in revenue last year, is matching the prevailing market rate on year-end bonuses. That means the bonuses will range from $20,000 to $115,000, depending on seniority.
How Far Will This Biglaw Firm Go For Associates? About $115,000 Far.
‘Tis the season to be jolly — especially when bonuses are flying around Biglaw! The annual financial demonstration of appreciation from the biggest firms to their associates in underway. And the latest firm to announce their largesse is Willkie Farr & Gallagher. With $1,220,000,000 gross revenue last year Willkie...
Top 50 Biglaw Firm Enters The Bonus Game With Cold, Hard Cash For Associates
There’s nothing that’ll start your day off on the right foot quite like a big bonus announcement from your firm. That’s exactly what happened this morning at Debevoise & Plimpton, a firm that’s ranked at No. 34 on the latest Am Law 100, having brought home $1,329,262,000 gross revenue last year.
Why You Should Avoid Quitting Before Finding A New Job
The Lateral Link team recently held our company retreat in Las Vegas, and it occurred to me that law firm life can sometimes feel a little like being stuck in a Vegas casino. You are in a place where you can make really big money, but it can require working around the clock, even to the point where you aren’t even sure what time of day it is. The upside is really good, but after a while you may start to feel an overwhelming desire to find an exit, get outside, breathe some fresh air, and regain a sense of balance in your life.
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
Leader Of Top 25 Biglaw Firm Offers Incredibly Frank, Colorful Reasoning Behind Slow Bonus Season
They are terrified of the unknown. The one thing law firms don’t like is unknown. We don’t know what is going to happen, and all indications are there are still significant headwinds in transactions. Nobody wants to give out wild bonuses and at the same time pulling a Cooley.
Biglaw Enters The Bonus Round -- See Also
There are widespread problems with the legal work landscape. Here's how your firm or law department can overcome them.
Why Should Lawyers Care About The Metaverse?
Should lawyers care about the metaverse? Maybe not. But they should absolutely understand what it is and how it works. Why? Because the duty of technology competence requires it. If you’re a lawyer, you have an ethical obligation to maintain competence, including the requirement that you stay on top of...
Attention Startups: Applications Now Open For The ABA TECHSHOW 2023 Startup Alley And Pitch Competition
As PD Appreciation Month comes to an end, PLI speaks with program Chair H. Sandra Bang about her impressive career path and advice for those…. From PLI.
Morning Docket: 12.02.22
* The Cryptocurrency fall is making bankruptcy lawyers some cash, because of course it is. [Reuters]. * Not sure of the difference between a Juris Doctor and a Doctor of Laws? We’ve got you covered. [Up Jobs News]. * Despite the difficulty of passing up a nice food bundle,...
Sam Bankman-Fried Keeps Talking, A LOT, Against Advice Of Counsel
I didn’t ever try to commit fraud. — Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, in comments given during a video appearance at the New York Times’ Dealbook Summit. Bankman-Fried participated in the Dealbook interview against the advice of his lawyers. Although FTX lost billions of dollars, he said he doesn’t think he’s criminally liable. “There was no person who was chiefly in charge of positional risk of customers on FTX, and that feels pretty embarrassing in retrospect,” Bankman-Fried said.
The Importance Of Contract Data Management (And How It Works)
When it comes to contract data management, most businesses find themselves in one of two camps: some understand the importance of good data management and take the necessary precautions to protect their data, while others fail to recognize its importance (or don’t have the resources to implement it properly).
As These Lawyers Walk In Fields Of Gold
That’s from Sting’s Fields of Gold, which was the best gimmick I could come up with for Freshfields. As gimmicks go, it’s not bad: it’s got “fields” and associates are definitely putting aside any jealousies to enjoy a kind of gold. Could I have worked in “magic” somehow? Maybe… that’s definitely a weakness here. I’m giving myself an A- on this one.
A ‘Glaring Reality Check’ — And How GCs Should Respond
Corporate law departments may have a perception problem, according to a recent survey commissioned by the technology company Onit. But there are also widespread opportunities for them to correct misunderstandings and ensure they get the recognition they deserve. The Enterprise Legal Reputation Report reveals that organizations often fail to see...
Paul Hastings Is Coming In Hot On Bonuses
Bonus action is hot, hot, hot today — and so is the cash that’s coming in for Biglaw associates. The latest firm to bring associates some much-needed joy on this fine Friday is Paul Hastings. The firm raked in $1,572,304,000 gross revenue in 2021, earning it the No. 26 spot on the most recent Am Law 100.
Davis Polk Is Here To Announce Its 2022 Bonus Scale
Davis Polk & Wardwell — the firm that’s become known as Biglaw’s bringer of special bonuses — has now made its year-end bonus announcement. Are there any special treats for associates this time around?. Alas, no. Sorry to dash your dreams of additional bonus bucks, associates....
Representing Individuals Is Very Different From Representing Companies
When I worked as an associate attorney at several big and small law firms, I usually represented companies. Sometimes, I represented people who had insurance coverage, but this is a little different than representing individuals directly. However, as a self-employed attorney, I have a pretty even mix of clients who are individuals and clients that are companies. Representing companies is very different than representing individuals, and lawyers should keep such differences in mind in order to provide the best service to clients.
