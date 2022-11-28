ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Job openings reach all-time high of 1 million in Texas

The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced today that the American economy added more than 260,000 new jobs in November – a positive sign amidst looming economic uncertainty. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of jobs in the United States are still unfilled, a development that’s felt especially in Texas, where job openings reached an all-time high of a million.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick prioritizes property tax relief, electric grid fixes and border security for 2023 legislative session

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Wednesday unveiled a list of 21 legislative priorities including property tax relief, improving the reliability of the electric grid and continuing to spend money on border security funding. Patrick, who presides over the Senate and wields tremendous power over legislation, also said he will focus...
Far-right Republicans say Democrats shouldn’t chair any Texas House committees

The solidly-Republican Texas Legislature isn’t exactly known for bipartisanship these days, although some alliances still exist. Now, an increasing number of House Republicans are calling to strip away one of the few remaining bipartisan traditions. “The Texas House has a long history of bipartisanship working across party lines,” says...

