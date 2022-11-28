Read full article on original website
Twice as many Texas hospitals at risk of closure than before the pandemic, report says
The numbers are especially bleak for rural hospitals, which are usually independently owned and were already vulnerable before the pandemic. Staff burnout and loss of revenue has put added strain on hospitals since the pandemic started – and that strain weighs heaviest on the already vulnerable rural Texas hospitals.
Job openings reach all-time high of 1 million in Texas
The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced today that the American economy added more than 260,000 new jobs in November – a positive sign amidst looming economic uncertainty. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of jobs in the United States are still unfilled, a development that’s felt especially in Texas, where job openings reached an all-time high of a million.
Texas poet-turned-podcaster documents how climate change impacts Panhandle life
“It’s really kind of hard to just continue to just think of climate change as being political when you’re seeing very real changes in the land and in these different industries.”. mónica teresa ortiz is part of the inaugural cohort of the Texas Folklife Community Fellowship. “It’s...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick prioritizes property tax relief, electric grid fixes and border security for 2023 legislative session
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Wednesday unveiled a list of 21 legislative priorities including property tax relief, improving the reliability of the electric grid and continuing to spend money on border security funding. Patrick, who presides over the Senate and wields tremendous power over legislation, also said he will focus...
Texas Standard for Dec. 1, 2022: Here’s how you can help discover new galaxies
There’s so much anticipated change to our map of the universe, due to newly discovered distant galaxies, that scientists can’t do it alone. Enlisting amateur astronomers is the goal of the UT-Austin “Dark Energy Explorers” program. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Dec....
Far-right Republicans say Democrats shouldn’t chair any Texas House committees
The solidly-Republican Texas Legislature isn’t exactly known for bipartisanship these days, although some alliances still exist. Now, an increasing number of House Republicans are calling to strip away one of the few remaining bipartisan traditions. “The Texas House has a long history of bipartisanship working across party lines,” says...
