News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks & Recreation’s Christmas in the Park will begin on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Arnette Park located at 2165 Wilmington Highway.

Christmas in the Park is a drive-thru event powered by Fayetteville PWC featuring a beautiful combination of holiday-themed displays, a festival of lights and a natural woodland spanning 100 acres adjacent to the Cape Fear River.

Christmas in the Park, a holiday tradition in Fayetteville, will open to the public from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day, except for Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free.

Christmas in the Park dates are listed below:

December 4 – 8, 2022

December 11 – 15, 2022

December 18 –21, 2022

For more information, call (910) 433-1547 or visit FCPR.us. For inclement weather, contact (910) 306-7325.