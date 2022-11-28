ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police

CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
fox32chicago.com

Multiple vehicles stolen from auto shop on Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Multiple cars were stolen from an auto shop on the Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a commercial alarm and found the front glass door of a mechanic shop in Portage Park was shattered. The shop, located in the 4100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue,...
cwbchicago.com

3 more armed robberies reported as West Ridge holdup surge continues

Chicago — Police are investigating three more armed robberies in the West Ridge neighborhood, an area that has been hard-hit by a series of holdup sprees since mid-November. a man was robbed after he made a deposit at an ATM in the 6100 block of North Western Avenue around 2:20 this morning, a CPD spokesperson said. Three robbers stepped out of a black four-door car, displayed guns, and demanded his property.
ABC7 Chicago

Man charged with murder in fatal Humboldt Park beating; says he was given fake money for drugs: CPD

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating a man to death earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to court documents. On Nov. 9, Michael Foley, 52, was leaving a Citgo gas station in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when Jacquail Jones, 22, approached Foley from behind and struck him on the head, causing him to collapse, court documents said.
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with robbing woman on Red Line platform

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman last week on a CTA platform on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old is accused of forcefully stealing property from a 32-year-old woman on Nov. 23 at the 47th Street Red Line station, according to police. The teen...
cwbchicago.com

Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with stealing $200K from Chicago armored truck outside bank

CHICAGO - A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a bag of money outside a Chase Bank on Chicago's North Side. Around 12:27 p.m., police said 60-year-old Sharon Carabine-Deirberger took a bag containing an unknown amount of cash from a Brinks armored truck in the 5700 block of North Broadway.
cwbchicago.com

Man shot while driving in Wicker Park, police say

Chicago — A man was shot while driving his car in Wicker Park on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police. The 38-year-old told police that he was driving in the 1700 block of West Division when he heard gunfire around 11 p.m. People in the area also called 911 around that time to report shots fired, confirming the man’s story.
fox32chicago.com

Man hospitalized after armed robbery in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A man was in an alley in the Back of the Yards when he was shot and robbed Tuesday night. Police say a 47-year-old man was in an alley around 9:32 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Laflin Street trying to jump start a car when an armed man demanded his wallet.
