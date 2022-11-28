Read full article on original website
Boy, 3, shot on West Side: police
A 3-year-old boy has been shot in the 160 block of North Latrobe Avenue, Chicago police confirmed Thursday evening. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
fox32chicago.com
Multiple vehicles stolen from auto shop on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Multiple cars were stolen from an auto shop on the Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a commercial alarm and found the front glass door of a mechanic shop in Portage Park was shattered. The shop, located in the 4100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue,...
cwbchicago.com
Video shows armed men robbing and carjacking a woman on Chicago’s North Side; crew suspected in a series of similar crimes
Chicago — An armed carjacking on Chicago’s North Side was caught on video this week. Police believe the crew you’ll see in the footage is responsible for about a dozen robberies in West Ridge and other neighborhoods, a law enforcement source said. The video was recorded around...
cwbchicago.com
Fugitive committed 2 armed robberies, then went to a casino, prosecutors say
Chicago — A fugitive from Tennessee committed two armed robberies on the North Side, only to get caught after Chicago police tracked his movements to a casino, officials said Thursday. But his lawyer says he is “a self-proclaimed man of faith.”. Timothy Lewis, 26, wore masks during the...
cwbchicago.com
3 more armed robberies reported as West Ridge holdup surge continues
Chicago — Police are investigating three more armed robberies in the West Ridge neighborhood, an area that has been hard-hit by a series of holdup sprees since mid-November. a man was robbed after he made a deposit at an ATM in the 6100 block of North Western Avenue around 2:20 this morning, a CPD spokesperson said. Three robbers stepped out of a black four-door car, displayed guns, and demanded his property.
School mourns loss of employee shot dead on South Side
Chicago police continue looking for whoever shot and killed a teaching assistant on Monday, as he was driving on the city’s South Side. Meanwhile, the school where he worked is mourning his loss.
Man wounded outside South Side courthouse after being targeted in shooting
Gunfire erupted Wednesday outside a South Side courthouse and police station, wounding a man in the parking lot. Three men inside a car started shooting the victim with rifles allegedly.
cwbchicago.com
News coverage helped cops identify Fullerton Red Line robber, prosecutors say
Chicago — A tipster who saw news coverage about a violent robbery at the Fullerton Red Line station last month led Chicago police to arrest one of two offenders, prosecutors said Wednesday. The victim, a 55-year-old man, was riding home from work when a robber snatched his phone and...
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with murder in fatal Humboldt Park beating; says he was given fake money for drugs: CPD
CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating a man to death earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to court documents. On Nov. 9, Michael Foley, 52, was leaving a Citgo gas station in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when Jacquail Jones, 22, approached Foley from behind and struck him on the head, causing him to collapse, court documents said.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with robbing woman on Red Line platform
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman last week on a CTA platform on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old is accused of forcefully stealing property from a 32-year-old woman on Nov. 23 at the 47th Street Red Line station, according to police. The teen...
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver carjacked, two women robbed in about 10 minutes on the North Side
Chicago — An Amazon courier was carjacked and two other people were robbed at gunpoint in about 10 minutes Wednesday afternoon in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police reports. The Amazon worker was using his personal car to deliver packages when two masked men approached him in...
cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
cwbchicago.com
Man who pushed passenger from Blue Line platform was on recognizance bonds for 3 separate misdemeanor cases, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man suffered severe facial injuries after being pushed from the Division Blue Line platform on Tuesday evening, prosecutors said as they announced attempted murder charges in the case on Thursday. Corey Patterson, 33, is charged with attempted murder and four counts of aggravated battery of police...
Woman stole money bag from armored truck: police
A Blue Island woman has been charged with stealing a bag containing more than $100,000 from an armored truck in Magnolia Glen on the North Side.
CPD: 2 women carjacked within 30 minutes of each other on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — Two women were carjacked at gunpoint within 30 minutes of each other Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. At around 8:10 a.m., police said a 43-year-old woman was in her parked vehicle when three unknown male suspects exited a red SUV, possibly a Jeep. A gun was...
cwbchicago.com
Man dropped a loaded gun in an Uber, then ditched another gun in a taxi as cops moved in, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man dropped a loaded firearm inside an Uber in Boystown and then ditched a second gun in the back of a taxi when police approached him moments later on Halsted Street. It happened around 6:45 a.m. Sunday near the Chicago Police Department’s Town Hall...
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged with stealing $200K from Chicago armored truck outside bank
CHICAGO - A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a bag of money outside a Chase Bank on Chicago's North Side. Around 12:27 p.m., police said 60-year-old Sharon Carabine-Deirberger took a bag containing an unknown amount of cash from a Brinks armored truck in the 5700 block of North Broadway.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot while driving in Wicker Park, police say
Chicago — A man was shot while driving his car in Wicker Park on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police. The 38-year-old told police that he was driving in the 1700 block of West Division when he heard gunfire around 11 p.m. People in the area also called 911 around that time to report shots fired, confirming the man’s story.
fox32chicago.com
Man hospitalized after armed robbery in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A man was in an alley in the Back of the Yards when he was shot and robbed Tuesday night. Police say a 47-year-old man was in an alley around 9:32 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Laflin Street trying to jump start a car when an armed man demanded his wallet.
