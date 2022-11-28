ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsey, NY

Ramapo police: Missing woman's body found on the side of the road in Monsey

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Ramapo police are investigating the death of a woman who was found on the side of the road in Monsey early Monday morning.

Police have identified the woman as 52-year-old Miriam Sussman.

Her body was found on the side of West Carlton Road about 1 a.m. shortly after she was reported missing.

News 12 was told she was last seen on Sunday evening walking home from a religious event for a baby.

News 12's cameras saw investigators combing for evidence along the road between Whisper Lane and College Road – evidence that Ramapo police believe showed that Sussman was the victim of an alleged hit-and-run incident.

