Asbury Park, NJ

Puppy rescued off the streets of Asbury Park recovering at Monmouth County SPCA

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

A puppy found on the streets of Asbury Park has been given a second chance at life thanks to the Monmouth County SPCA .

Officials say Rosie, who was found on Nov. 18, had an ear infection, hypothermia and dehydration. They don't know who Rosie's owner is or how she ended up on the streets.

"She was in she obviously had a terrible, terrible case of mange, which is something a dog can really suffer with," says Barbara Lovell, off the Monmouth County SPCA.

In a few months, Rosie will join other animals who are awaiting forever homes. Lovell says anyone who is thinking of getting a pet for the holidays should understand that it is a big commitment.

"A pet is a lifelong friend. They live for years and years, and while it's wonderful to have a great surprise – make sure it's a surprise that stays with the family for the rest of its life," says Lovell.

Monmouth County SPCA officials say anyone looking for a pet should visit local shelters first.

News 12

News 12

