Rochelle Park, NJ

Detectives: Chilian thieves behind Thanksgiving burglary in Rochelle Park; 1 arrested

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Police say they have arrested a suspect and are searching for another in connection to a Rochelle Park burglary on Thanksgiving.

According to police, surveillance cameras inside the home on Peek Street helped them find one of the suspects. Police say the suspect, Victor Ramirez-Trincosi, arrived in the United States from Chile only a week ago.

Detectives with the Rochelle Park Police Department tell News 12 this is an organized group of thieves from Chile. They say the group flies into the U.S., stays in New York City and then targets homes in the northern New Jersey suburbs.

Authorities say the homeowner was alerted from his Ring surveillance system that two men were entering the home. That's when he notified police.

Police say the man in custody entered the United State with a valid passport.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

