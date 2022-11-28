Read full article on original website
Related
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
NYLON
Precious Pepala Is Going From TikTok Covers To Her Own Resonant Songs
Precious Pepala has a voice that’ll stop you in your tracks — at least, that’s what it did to the over 2.3 million people who watched her belt out Alec Benjamin’s “Water Fountain” in a 2021 cover that went viral on TikTok. The 17-year-old U.K.-based musician has since shown her vocal talents extend to her own original music, too. This year, she’s released a string of stunning original releases, “My Eyes Only,” and “Looking For Trouble” — songs that waver and gleam in the warmth of her voice even as her songwriting breaches thorny topics like protecting her own heart and the fears women face while walking home in the dark.
NYLON
From Renaissance To Gemini Rights: The Stories Behind 2022's Best Album Covers
They say not to judge a book by its cover, but what about an album?. When it comes to music, an album’s cover may be one of the most important factors contributing to whether you’ll decide to give something a listen — alongside the artist and, of course, the music itself. After all, in the age vinyl and CDs, it was the record’s cover art tasked with catching your eye while flipping through the bins, or while scanning the shelves of a supermarket; it’s what you framed and hung up on your wall when you found a particular project that you loved and wanted to display to the world as if a part of your own identity. It’s the singular stand-in for an album’s heart and soul, and as visual designer and director Andrew Thomas Huang tells NYLON, “it should be brave.”
NYLON
Natasha Lyonne Doesn't Want To Get Lunch With You
On a Sunday evening in late November, Natasha Lyonne enters Café Standard, a few blocks from her East Village home, sporting a knit beanie, a dark winter jacket, and a backpack slung over her shoulder. If it weren’t for her trademark raspy voice, she could well have been any other bundled-up New Yorker. But after ordering a Diet Coke and tossing her backpack on a chair, the coat comes off, and then the beanie, revealing her explosion of vibrant red hair and the sort of outfit few could pull off in such chic fashion: a Beach Boys T-shirt underneath a Gucci-Adidas tracksuit, a bunch of keys dangling from her belt loop. She leans back in her chair, and the Natasha Lyonne that we are all familiar with — a propulsive force in several of the most beloved television shows of the past decade — is undoubtedly across from me.
NYLON
A Britney Spears-Inspired Musical Is Coming To Broadway
Britney Spears may not have yet graced us on the Broadway stage — though now that her conservatorship has been lifted, anything is possible. In the meantime, a new musical featuring her songs is here to tide us over. Spears’ music will be featured in Once Upon a One More Time, a musical that reworks classic fairytales, retelling the stories of Cinderella, Snow White, and the Little Mermaid through a feminist lens. (At one point, the fairy godmother suggests reading The Feminine Mystique; one of the Seven Dwarfs discovers his queerness.)
NYLON
Instagram Didn’t Kill Party Photography. It Just Made It Evolve.
In the early 2000s, Mark Hunter — aka The Cobrasnake — documented Los Angeles' burgeoning hipster scene, taking high-flash photos of current and future It Girls partying in all their flip phone-wielding, Juicy Couture-clad glory. But for a while there, as the decade turned, he thought the golden age of party photography might have been behind him. “There was a shift where I'd been doing this for so long, and then I kind of felt phased out by social media,” Hunter says. Despite helping cement the aesthetics of the American Apparel generation, as captured in this year’s The Cobrasnake: Y2Ks Archive, with iPhones flourishing and Instagram taking off, “there was an idea that the party photographer was a bit obsolete.”
Comments / 0