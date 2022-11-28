Read full article on original website
KDRV
New mobile service takes opioid fight street-level in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- The fight against opioids is going street-level this week in Klamath Falls. That's where Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services (KTHFS) is deploying its first of two Street Outreach Mobile Units tomorrow. KTHFS is working with community partners Tayas Yawks and BestCare to launch the mobile...
KDRV
Medford man died in I-5 pedestrian-auto collision near Barnett Road
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford man is dead today as a pedestrian hit by a truck along Interstate 5 in Medford. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar died last night after 7pm near mile post 27 in South Medford. That location is near the I-5 interchange...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath County data breach
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath County Developmental Disability Services (KCDDS) notified 547 individuals of a breach of unsecured personal patient-protected health information after discovering the event on October 21. In October, it was brought to the attention of the Klamath County Information Technology Department, that a data set was inappropriately...
basinlife.com
Introducing TYM Tractors – The New Line-up from Keno Tractors, Highway 66!
Keno Tractors is a proud TYM Tractor dealership in Keno, OR. Are you looking for a TYM tractor for sale? Trust our team to help you find the perfect tractor for your projects!. TYM Tractors are known for their functionality, engineering, and design. Whether you own a large farm that needs major work or small project property, we have the perfect TYM Tractor waiting for you.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
KTVL
Medford man dies in Tehama County car crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) says a Medford man died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Tehama County, California. According to officials, 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford was driving on Interstate 5 when he stopped on the shoulder of the road. Mitchell...
kptv.com
itinyhouses.com
26′ Arctic Fox is a Fine Tiny Home That’s Designed to Last
There are many factors that make a tiny house worth the buy- the design, the price tag, the space and the overall layout. But most importantly, it is about choosing a fine tiny home that will last you years, and can function to its best in almost any environment or situation. And if that’s what you were looking for, you might want to take a look at this 26’ Arctic Fox.
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
mybasin.com
MEDFORD POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM AT TINSELTOWN
On November 23, 2022 at approximately 11:05 p.m., Medford Police Officers were dispatched to Tinseltown located at 651 Medford Center for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theatre. Officers responded and located the involved male outside the theatre with an apparent gunshot wound to his thigh. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
actionnewsnow.com
KDRV
Medford Police confirm shot fired at movie theater, case under investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police say today they are investigating a report of a shot fired at Tinseltown theater. They say the gunshot hit a person in the leg, and they say it was self inflicted. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today it will refer the case to the District...
krcrtv.com
Severe winter storm could impact travel in Southern Oregon, Northern California
SOUTHERN OREGON — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for most of Southern Oregon and Siskiyou County from Wednesday morning until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. The winter storm watch includes all areas in the South Central Oregon Cascades, Southern Oregon Cascades, and Siskiyous. Parts of Interstate 5,...
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
Klamath Falls News
Two men arrested for robbery spree in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25)...
KTVL
Detectives Investigating Rural Jacksonville Homicide
Ruch, ORE. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies responded to a report of a shooting last night at 7:24 p.m. at the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside Jacksonville. When deputies arrived the male victim was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses named a possible suspect but the case remains under investigation. Victim identification is pending next of kin notification.
Klamath Falls News
Winter Storm Watch issued; up to 20 inches of mountain snow expected
MEDFORD, Ore. - There is potential for significant snowfall midweek on Wednesday night and Thursday. The heaviest snow is expected to be across the Coast Range and across Siskiyou County. Heavy snow accumulation could result in widespread travel disruptions. This includes passes along I-5, US97, Oregon highways 62, 138, 140,...
KTVL
KDRV
