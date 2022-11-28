ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

KDRV

New mobile service takes opioid fight street-level in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- The fight against opioids is going street-level this week in Klamath Falls. That's where Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services (KTHFS) is deploying its first of two Street Outreach Mobile Units tomorrow. KTHFS is working with community partners Tayas Yawks and BestCare to launch the mobile...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Medford man died in I-5 pedestrian-auto collision near Barnett Road

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford man is dead today as a pedestrian hit by a truck along Interstate 5 in Medford. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar died last night after 7pm near mile post 27 in South Medford. That location is near the I-5 interchange...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Klamath County data breach

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath County Developmental Disability Services (KCDDS) notified 547 individuals of a breach of unsecured personal patient-protected health information after discovering the event on October 21. In October, it was brought to the attention of the Klamath County Information Technology Department, that a data set was inappropriately...
basinlife.com

Introducing TYM Tractors – The New Line-up from Keno Tractors, Highway 66!

Keno Tractors is a proud TYM Tractor dealership in Keno, OR. Are you looking for a TYM tractor for sale? Trust our team to help you find the perfect tractor for your projects!. TYM Tractors are known for their functionality, engineering, and design. Whether you own a large farm that needs major work or small project property, we have the perfect TYM Tractor waiting for you.
KENO, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
KTVL

Medford man dies in Tehama County car crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) says a Medford man died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Tehama County, California. According to officials, 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford was driving on Interstate 5 when he stopped on the shoulder of the road. Mitchell...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
kptv.com

Shoplifter hit by truck while running

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Tuesday evening after being hit by a truck on Interstate 5, according to Oregon State Police. The man, identified as 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar was allegedly running on foot after shoplifting for a nearby Fred Meyer. Escober tried to cross the highway when he was hit by the truck.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
itinyhouses.com

26′ Arctic Fox is a Fine Tiny Home That’s Designed to Last

There are many factors that make a tiny house worth the buy- the design, the price tag, the space and the overall layout. But most importantly, it is about choosing a fine tiny home that will last you years, and can function to its best in almost any environment or situation. And if that’s what you were looking for, you might want to take a look at this 26’ Arctic Fox.
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

MEDFORD POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM AT TINSELTOWN

On November 23, 2022 at approximately 11:05 p.m., Medford Police Officers were dispatched to Tinseltown located at 651 Medford Center for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theatre. Officers responded and located the involved male outside the theatre with an apparent gunshot wound to his thigh. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
MEDFORD, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
RED BLUFF, CA
Klamath Falls News

Two men arrested for robbery spree in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25)...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Detectives Investigating Rural Jacksonville Homicide

Ruch, ORE. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies responded to a report of a shooting last night at 7:24 p.m. at the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside Jacksonville. When deputies arrived the male victim was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses named a possible suspect but the case remains under investigation. Victim identification is pending next of kin notification.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
Klamath Falls News

Winter Storm Watch issued; up to 20 inches of mountain snow expected

MEDFORD, Ore. - There is potential for significant snowfall midweek on Wednesday night and Thursday. The heaviest snow is expected to be across the Coast Range and across Siskiyou County. Heavy snow accumulation could result in widespread travel disruptions. This includes passes along I-5, US97, Oregon highways 62, 138, 140,...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Man who shot self in theater believed to be under the influence

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department released additional information about the accidental shooting at a theater last week. According to police, officers were dispatched to Tinseltown for reports of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theater. Officers found the male in question outside the theater with an apparent...
MEDFORD, OR

