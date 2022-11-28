ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

arkansastechnews.com

ATU Faculty, Staff Partner on Training Project

A collaboration between Arkansas Tech University faculty members, staff members and administrators has yielded a new model in delivering online staff training. Faculty members from ATU academic programs in student affairs administration and hospitality administration worked with ATU student affairs professionals in campus life, first generation student experience, health and wellness, orientation, residence life and Title IX to develop training topics and the accompanying online modules to deliver the content. Further assistance was provided by staff members from information systems and university marketing.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
THV11

Oaklawn Casino now has family-friendly entertainment

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Most people know that Oaklawn is known for its horse races and casino, but now it will also be known for adding entertainment for all ages into the mix. When you visit the Mainline Sports Bar at Oaklawn, you'll see games for the whole family.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Altus Rotary Club Scholarship Winners Selected

The Altus Area Sunset Rotary Club awarded five $500 scholarships to Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus students at the close of the fall 2022 semester. The scholarship program was established 10 years ago to recognize outstanding full-time, second-year students enrolled in programs of study that prepare students for economic and community development.
ALTUS, AR
mysaline.com

New Hounds Lounge Bryant Location Opening December 10th

Hounds Lounge Pet Resort & Spa will open its fifth location on Saturday, December 10th in Bryant, with a grand opening celebration benefiting local nonprofit Humane Society of Saline County. The locally-owned and -operated company is currently taking boarding reservations and will open its doors just in time for holiday travel.
BRYANT, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Food Trucks, Trucking Operations Programs Created

Individuals seeking career opportunities in the food truck and trucking industries have new educational options through Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus. ATU-Ozark is partnering with Focus EduSolutions to offer online, short-term credentials in food truck entrepreneurship and trucking operations. “These innovative, workforce development training programs were designed by industry experts for...
5newsonline.com

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
CONWAY, AR
mysaline.com

Saline County Court Filings November 28th

The Saline County Courts were closed November 24th and 25th in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Check back tomorrow for all the latest updates to the Saline County Court Filings or click the link below for previous filings!
SALINE COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas lawmakers file bills to expand healthcare for new mothers

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers are already filing bills with the next legislative session more than a month away. With almost all abortions banned in Arkansas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, one local representative is now focused on maternal health care. Representative Aaron Pilkington represents District 45...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Man pleads guilty to kidnapping of Hot Springs teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man who kidnapped a Hot Springs teen in April 2022 has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to court documents. Appearing before a judge, 38-year-old Samuel Bolling pleaded guilty to the two charges. Each count comes with a minimum 20-year sentenced up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
mysaline.com

Battery, Theft, and Possession in Saline County Mugshots on 12022022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

Child Support, Assault, and False Imprisonment in Saline County Mugshots on 11282022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.

