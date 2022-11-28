Read full article on original website
Related
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Faculty, Staff Partner on Training Project
A collaboration between Arkansas Tech University faculty members, staff members and administrators has yielded a new model in delivering online staff training. Faculty members from ATU academic programs in student affairs administration and hospitality administration worked with ATU student affairs professionals in campus life, first generation student experience, health and wellness, orientation, residence life and Title IX to develop training topics and the accompanying online modules to deliver the content. Further assistance was provided by staff members from information systems and university marketing.
Oaklawn Casino now has family-friendly entertainment
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Most people know that Oaklawn is known for its horse races and casino, but now it will also be known for adding entertainment for all ages into the mix. When you visit the Mainline Sports Bar at Oaklawn, you'll see games for the whole family.
Garvan Woodland Gardens brings back famous Holiday Lights
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs for it's annual Holiday Lights display.
arkansastechnews.com
Altus Rotary Club Scholarship Winners Selected
The Altus Area Sunset Rotary Club awarded five $500 scholarships to Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus students at the close of the fall 2022 semester. The scholarship program was established 10 years ago to recognize outstanding full-time, second-year students enrolled in programs of study that prepare students for economic and community development.
mysaline.com
New Hounds Lounge Bryant Location Opening December 10th
Hounds Lounge Pet Resort & Spa will open its fifth location on Saturday, December 10th in Bryant, with a grand opening celebration benefiting local nonprofit Humane Society of Saline County. The locally-owned and -operated company is currently taking boarding reservations and will open its doors just in time for holiday travel.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
arkansastechnews.com
Food Trucks, Trucking Operations Programs Created
Individuals seeking career opportunities in the food truck and trucking industries have new educational options through Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus. ATU-Ozark is partnering with Focus EduSolutions to offer online, short-term credentials in food truck entrepreneurship and trucking operations. “These innovative, workforce development training programs were designed by industry experts for...
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Hot Springs city leaders: Proposed referendum will mean no new water connections
Water rates, water capacity, voter rights and city planning are in conflict in Hot Springs, and the city is drawing a line in the sand.
Arkansas officials confirm 3rd in-state case of avian influenza, urge precautions
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is expressing concern over growing reports of avian influenza, confirming another new case in the state Thursday.
5newsonline.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
mysaline.com
Saline County Court Filings November 28th
The Saline County Courts were closed November 24th and 25th in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Check back tomorrow for all the latest updates to the Saline County Court Filings or click the link below for previous filings!
Conway School District facing potential lawsuit from ACLU
A month after the Conway School District approved two new rules targeting transgender students, the ACLU will likely file litigation.
Arkansas lawmakers file bills to expand healthcare for new mothers
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers are already filing bills with the next legislative session more than a month away. With almost all abortions banned in Arkansas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, one local representative is now focused on maternal health care. Representative Aaron Pilkington represents District 45...
mysaline.com
Firearms and Failure to Appear in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12012022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping of Hot Springs teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man who kidnapped a Hot Springs teen in April 2022 has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to court documents. Appearing before a judge, 38-year-old Samuel Bolling pleaded guilty to the two charges. Each count comes with a minimum 20-year sentenced up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
mysaline.com
Debt, Detainment, and Divorce in Monday’s Saline County Court Filings 11292022
63cv-22-1445 Credit Acceptance Corp V Raeisha Boswell, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1447 Cavalry Spv I Llc V Kimberly L Johnson, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1450 Capital One V Shayna J Keesee, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3,...
mysaline.com
Battery, Theft, and Possession in Saline County Mugshots on 12022022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KATV
Conway police share violent crime stats: homicides go from 0 to 6 in a single year
CONWAY (KATV) — As the end of the year is approaching, officials with the Conway Police Department told KATV that overall violent crime numbers are up. The department's public information officer, Lacey Kanipe shared a breakdown of the types of crimes that have increased and what they are doing to prevent them.
mysaline.com
Child Support, Assault, and False Imprisonment in Saline County Mugshots on 11282022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Comments / 0