9to5Mac
Jamf announces new AWS Verified Access feature for increased IT security
Today, Jamf announced a new integration with Amazon Web Services that will help users of AWS and Jamf strengthen their security posture. AWS Verified Access enables customers to define policies or criteria in Jamf that must be met before allowing end users and their respective devices access to internal services on AWS. Now, with the AWS Verified Access feature, organizations using Jamf can verify that devices are managed and meet an acceptable risk threshold before providing access to critical internal services.
agritechtomorrow.com
RBTX Online Marketplace 2.0: Low-Cost Automation is now even easier
The intuitive design offers users an immediate overview of the right components and more than 100 cost-effective automation solutions. November 28, 2022 - igus®, the leading global manufacturer of engineered components to increase the service life of customers' machines, introduced Robotics Marketplace 2.0. The newly designed platform includes enhancements and additional features that make it even easier for users to develop a low-cost robotics solution that matches their requirements and budget and allows robotics component suppliers to present their products to a larger public in a new marketplace.
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
fleetmanagementweekly.com
PTV Group’s Foray Into US Fleet Tracking Market
Germany-based PTV Group has entered the U.S. fleet tracking market with a new truck navigation app. CEO Christian Haas says the new PTV Truck Navigator G2 optimally complements the existing tracking systems. “With our app, we deliver a useful addition to other leading systems. For example, a TMS system that...
TechCrunch
AWS adds automated agent monitoring to Amazon Contact Center
When you are competing in that space, you need some powerful features, and today at AWS re:invent in Las Vegas, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky introduced three features to help bring more automation to managing Amazon Contact Centers running on AWS. For starters, the company is introducing new performance management capabilities...
Take Control of Cloud Costs and Maximize Cloud Benefits: Aptum Cloud Impact Study
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Aptum, a hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, has announced Part 3 of its annual Cloud Impact Study 2022, titled Taking Control of Cloud Costs. The findings reveal cloud computing has resulted in higher-than-expected costs for 73% of IT decision-makers – a notable increase of 28% from just over half (57%) of companies in 2021. The report explores the common financial drivers behind cloud computing, and the causes of its unplanned expenses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005205/en/ Cloud cost leaks can be avoided with a proper strategy and plan. (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Zenlayer Named AWS Partner of the Year 2022
Joint solutions power low-latency, real time digital services for global customers. Zenlayer, a massively distributed edge cloud service provider, announced that it is named an AWS Partner of the Year 2022 in two distinct categories – “ISV Partner of the Year” and “Marketplace Partner of the Year.” The awards recognize Zenlayer’s significant role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
TechCrunch
Pangea Cyber wants to simplify security for developers with an API approach
The company’s approach has attracted a fair bit of investor attention with over $50 million raised since it launched last year, an amazing amount of funding in a short amount of time, especially in the current funding environment. The latest round is a $26 million Series B. Company co-founder...
itsecuritywire.com
TRUECHIP UNVEILS FIRST CUSTOMER SHIPMENT OF UCIe VERIFICATION IP
Truechip, the Verification IP Specialist, announced that it has shipped an early adopter version of UCIe Verification IP to its customer. UCIe aims to accelerate the development of a common interconnect at the package level. It covers the die-to-die protocols and software stack which is built upon the well-established PCI Express® (PCIe®) and Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) industry standards.
informedinfrastructure.com
Thinkproject launches new state-of-the-art archive solution and eLearning platform for CDE and BIM software
SaaS provider Thinkproject launches Thinkproject Academy, a new eLearning platform with interactive training, providing both standardised and customised training for Thinkproject’s software solutions for the construction industry. Thinkproject ARCHIVE is the new audit-safe and future-proof cloud archive for CDE and BIM software, containing the construction project’s information, best practices...
salestechstar.com
StreamSets Launches New Mainframe Collector Solution at re:Invent
Provides the most efficient and secure approach to liberate mainframe data for cloud analytics. StreamSets, a Software AG company, announced the launch of StreamSets Mainframe Collector, a new solution that helps companies unlock data from the depths of their mainframe systems for cloud analytics at AWS re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
cryptopotato.com
Zeeve Adds Support for Avalanche Subnets and Upgrades Its Web3 Infrastructure Stack
[PRESS RELEASE – Santa Monica, United States, 29th November 2022]. Zeeve, the leading web3 infrastructure automation platform, has added support for Avalanche Subnets, an app-specific custom blockchain solution that lets anyone create their own L1 chain optimized for their needs. Zeeve aims to make the web3 development experience simpler...
Microsoft Global Hackathon winners will make it easier to give tech support to your family
A group of developers and engineers worked on a project to ease the process of providing tech support for loved ones. The concept won Microsoft's recent Hackathon and will be presented to the company's CEO in the coming months.
coinjournal.net
FTX hacker may be a former employee, says Sam Bankman-Fried
Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said the exchange’s hacker might be a former employee. The crypto exchange lost $650 million in a hack a few hours after it filed for bankruptcy. FTX was prioritising Bahamian withdrawals, SBF added. FTX lost $650 million in a hack after filing for bankruptcy. Troubled...
techaiapp.com
Wib API PTaaS provides validation of API security posture
Wib announced an API PenTesting-as-a-Service (PTaaS) designed to help organizations proactively cover the latest PCI-DSS 4.0 mandates for testing application security, APIs, and vulnerabilities in Business Logic. According to Gartner, 90% of web-enabled applications will expose more attack surface via APIs than in the user interface (UI), and API abuses...
disruptmagazine.com
Percent Pledge Launches New Innovative Social Impact Platform for Companies
Percent Pledge releases Percent Pledge Lite, a free-to-use corporate purpose software, automating employee giving and volunteering programs reducing the effort needed while increasing the impact of corporate social responsibility programs. Percent Pledge, a leading provider of global corporate purpose software for companies of all sizes, announces Percent Pledge Lite, the...
salestechstar.com
Startups Launches Platform for Early-Stage Startups
Platform Provides Free Access to the Business Tools, Guidance, Mentors, and Investors. Founders Need to Accelerate the Growth of Their Company and Raise Capital. StartupOS launched its platform for early-stage startups that provides free access to the business tools, guidance, mentors, and investors that founders need to accelerate the growth of their company and raise capital. The platform, which empowers founders through a series of learn-by-doing exercises that allow for assessment and benchmarking at any stage or need in a startup’s journey, is perfect for validating ideas, building an MVP (minimally viable product), or achieving product market fit — all with the goal of dramatically increasing the probability of a startup’s long-term success.
salestechstar.com
Esker Issued U.S. Patent for AI-Generated Document Coding Predictions
Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11494551 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Esker’s Document Coding Prediction technology. Spanning both the order-to-cash (O2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P)...
assetservicingtimes.com
Kneip and Next Gate Tech partner to enhance data services
Kneip and Next Gate Tech partner to enhance data services. Fund data management provider Kneip has partnered with fintech Next Gate Tech to bring together both companies’ expertise in fund data management. Kneip currently manages the data publication and investor disclosure for more than 10,000 funds in over 40...
salestechstar.com
SoftwareONE Selects ContractPodAi to Improve Contract Management Processes
The AI-powered CLM platform will enable SoftwareONE to replace manual contract processes with automation. ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of the AI-powered, contract lifecycle management (CLM) product and ‘One Legal Platform,’ has been chosen by SoftwareONE, leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, to bring a more efficient, process-oriented, and customer-focused approach to its contract management function.
