Top Republican state lawmaker backs raising bar for citizen-backed changes to Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A top Ohio state lawmaker on Wednesday said he supports a proposal to make it harder for citizens to amend the state’s constitution, a change that could impede a likely future effort to preserve legal protections for abortions here. Senate President Matt Huffman, an influential...
sciotopost.com
New Responsible Gambling Campaign Encourages Ohio Bettors to ‘Pause Before You Play’
On November 7, Ohio released a new responsible gambling public service advertisement, as well as a “micro-campaign” called Pause Before You Play. The program is a spinoff of Ohio’s Get Set Before You Bet, a responsible gambling awareness effort. It is intended to promote responsible gaming and to aid people who are struggling with problem gambling. Thus, thrill-thirsty players can enjoy gambling to the fullest and make the most out of their stay at casinos online that pay real money. Ohio’s responsible gambling programs are gearing up for the legalization of sports betting on January 1, 2023.
columbusfreepress.com
Whatever happened to Rent Control for Columbus? Squashed by the Ohio GOP
Ohio House Bill 430, pushed by the entrenched Ohio Republicans and passed in September, had a simple enough title: “Regards property development.” It made a slew of changes to the Ohio Revised Code, such as revising laws for orphaned oil wells and designating April as “Ohio Work Zone Safety Awareness Month.”
WCPO
LGBTQ+ Ohioans anxious as same-sex marriage bill passes Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill to protect marriage equality passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday evening, but LGBTQ+ Ohioans are worried the legislation doesn't do enough, especially with the added exceptions. The Respect for Marriage Act would make sure that every legal marriage would be considered legitimate and would prohibit...
Bill could change the future of social work in Ohio
The future of social work could look different if a substitute bill is adopted by the Ohio legislature.
sciotopost.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
State Wildlife Officers John Coffman and Matt Teders, assigned to Fayette and Madison counties, respectively, were notified that a landowner had located four beagles running near the roadway. The landowner secured the dogs away from the road. Officer Coffman attempted to locate a number for the hunter whose name was on a collar while Officer Teders canvassed the area for the hunters. The officers found the hunters, and the dogs were reunited with their owners.
wtmj.com
Groups to defend citizens’ power to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Foes of a proposal that would make it harder for citizens to amend Ohio’s constitution vowed Tuesday to unleash the same broad activist coalition against it that delivered a scorching rebuke to a Republican-backed anti-union law last decade. Opponents including the union-backed group We...
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Ohio recreational marijuana backers eye 2023 ballot, as legislature looks at expanding medical marijuana
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Backers of an Ohio recreational marijuana legalization proposal aim to place the initiated statute before voters in November 2023, an attorney representing the group said Monday. Meantime, the General Assembly may pass by the end of the year a bill that would allow the drug for any...
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose Proposes Measure Making it Harder for Voters to Amend State Constitution
LaRose is proposing that constitutional amendments also be required to get at least 60% of the vote instead of the 50%, plus one vote that’s currently needed.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Washington Examiner
Ohio unemployment figures tell different stories
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s October jobs report showed two different pictures, with more Ohioans out of work but fewer in the state looking for work. The separate numbers also show a growing trend, according to the Columbus-based policy group The Buckeye Institute. “Ohio’s October jobs report shows...
Delaware Gazette
Endangered species found in Olentangy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
PLANetizen
As Remote Work Persists, Ohio Cities Brace for Tax Revenue Losses
Officials in Dayton, Ohio and nearby cities remain concerned about a potential loss of income tax revenue from remote workers, even though projections that work-from-home could cost the city up to $20 million in revenue have not materialized this year. In fact, as Cornelius Frolik writes in the Dayton Daily News, “Dayton’s income tax collections were up 7.5% through the third quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2021, according to city budget documents.”
The Spectrum: Change of power in Congress; Ohio board of ed going away?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A change in leadership after Republican prepare to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives. “I think that they’re going to start out on the wrong foot,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio). Why Beatty said she’s still optimistic that lawmakers will still be able to […]
Birth certificate gender changes for trans Ohioans are at discretion of judges in each county
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The ability to change the gender marker on a birth certificate in Ohio […] The post Birth certificate gender changes for trans Ohioans are at discretion of judges in each county appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
cleveland19.com
Hundreds of consumers file complaints with Attorney General after 19 Investigates report into Power Home Solar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Consumers continue to flood the office of the Ohio Attorney General with complaints regarding what they see as the questionable business practices of Power Home Solar, also known as Pink Energy, including questions about the company’s workmanship and their alleged failure to meet promises. 19...
How Ohio deer hunting has changed
Monday marks the start of Ohio's deer gun hunting season. While the designated “gun week" and "bonus days” remain popular, data shows it’s another weapon of choice helping the sport grow.
