Ohio State

sciotopost.com

New Responsible Gambling Campaign Encourages Ohio Bettors to ‘Pause Before You Play’

On November 7, Ohio released a new responsible gambling public service advertisement, as well as a “micro-campaign” called Pause Before You Play. The program is a spinoff of Ohio’s Get Set Before You Bet, a responsible gambling awareness effort. It is intended to promote responsible gaming and to aid people who are struggling with problem gambling. Thus, thrill-thirsty players can enjoy gambling to the fullest and make the most out of their stay at casinos online that pay real money. Ohio’s responsible gambling programs are gearing up for the legalization of sports betting on January 1, 2023.
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Whatever happened to Rent Control for Columbus? Squashed by the Ohio GOP

Ohio House Bill 430, pushed by the entrenched Ohio Republicans and passed in September, had a simple enough title: “Regards property development.” It made a slew of changes to the Ohio Revised Code, such as revising laws for orphaned oil wells and designating April as “Ohio Work Zone Safety Awareness Month.”
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO

LGBTQ+ Ohioans anxious as same-sex marriage bill passes Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill to protect marriage equality passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday evening, but LGBTQ+ Ohioans are worried the legislation doesn't do enough, especially with the added exceptions. The Respect for Marriage Act would make sure that every legal marriage would be considered legitimate and would prohibit...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officers John Coffman and Matt Teders, assigned to Fayette and Madison counties, respectively, were notified that a landowner had located four beagles running near the roadway. The landowner secured the dogs away from the road. Officer Coffman attempted to locate a number for the hunter whose name was on a collar while Officer Teders canvassed the area for the hunters. The officers found the hunters, and the dogs were reunited with their owners.
OHIO STATE
wtmj.com

Groups to defend citizens’ power to amend Ohio constitution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Foes of a proposal that would make it harder for citizens to amend Ohio’s constitution vowed Tuesday to unleash the same broad activist coalition against it that delivered a scorching rebuke to a Republican-backed anti-union law last decade. Opponents including the union-backed group We...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Ohio unemployment figures tell different stories

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s October jobs report showed two different pictures, with more Ohioans out of work but fewer in the state looking for work. The separate numbers also show a growing trend, according to the Columbus-based policy group The Buckeye Institute. “Ohio’s October jobs report shows...
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Endangered species found in Olentangy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
OHIO STATE
PLANetizen

As Remote Work Persists, Ohio Cities Brace for Tax Revenue Losses

Officials in Dayton, Ohio and nearby cities remain concerned about a potential loss of income tax revenue from remote workers, even though projections that work-from-home could cost the city up to $20 million in revenue have not materialized this year. In fact, as Cornelius Frolik writes in the Dayton Daily News, “Dayton’s income tax collections were up 7.5% through the third quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2021, according to city budget documents.”
DAYTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Birth certificate gender changes for trans Ohioans are at discretion of judges in each county

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   The ability to change the gender marker on a birth certificate in Ohio […] The post Birth certificate gender changes for trans Ohioans are at discretion of judges in each county appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

