On November 7, Ohio released a new responsible gambling public service advertisement, as well as a "micro-campaign" called Pause Before You Play. The program is a spinoff of Ohio's Get Set Before You Bet, a responsible gambling awareness effort. It is intended to promote responsible gaming and to aid people who are struggling with problem gambling. Ohio's responsible gambling programs are gearing up for the legalization of sports betting on January 1, 2023.

OHIO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO