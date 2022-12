Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana freshman Jaylin Lucas was named an All-American as a kick returner by Pro Football Focus. Lucas had a very productive second half of the season as he became a dangerous weapon in the kick return game. Lucas had 592 return yards and returned two kicks for touchdowns. Lucas is IU’s first All-American selection since the Hoosiers had three in 2020.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO