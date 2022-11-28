Fight Week: Tyson Fury-Derek Chisora III, Juan Francisco Estrada-Roman Gonzalez III

Yazmin Jauregui sees the UFC women’s strawweight division finally have some consistency at the top. The unbeaten prospect doesn’t think the championship will continue to change hands, as has been the case for the category in recent years. In the past four years, the UFC’s 115-pound title has been exchanged five times. The most recent example came earlier this month, when Zhang Weili dethroned Carla Esparza in the co-main event of UFC 281 in New York.

22 MINUTES AGO