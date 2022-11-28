Delaware State University has received the largest research grant in school history from the National Institutes of Health to create a Health Equity Research Center. The $18.36 million grant — provided through the NIH Research Centers in Minority Institutions Program — will enable the research center to draw from a cross-section of the departments when assessing and developing interventions for health disparities across Delaware, including the disproportionately high infant mortality rate among Black Delawareans and chronic illnesses related to air and water quality in low-income communities statewide.

DOVER, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO