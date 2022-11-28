Read full article on original website
UD faces tough task in FCS playoffs
The University of Delaware visits a familiar site for its next NCAA FCS playoff game. South Dakota State ended UD’s championship hopes two seasons ago with a 33-3 victory in the FCS semifinals. The Blue Hens make another trip out west Saturday to face the number one ranked team...
DSU receives largest grant in its history to develop Center for Health Equity Research
Delaware State University has received the largest research grant in school history from the National Institutes of Health to create a Health Equity Research Center. The $18.36 million grant — provided through the NIH Research Centers in Minority Institutions Program — will enable the research center to draw from a cross-section of the departments when assessing and developing interventions for health disparities across Delaware, including the disproportionately high infant mortality rate among Black Delawareans and chronic illnesses related to air and water quality in low-income communities statewide.
Arts Playlist: Delaware Theatre Company’s ‘Plaid Tidings’
The Delaware Theatre Company is offering a musical holiday celebration for audiences this year. “Plaid Tidings” revisits the characters and music of the hit musical “Forever Plaid,” with a Christmas twist. This week on Arts Playlist, our Kelli Steele caught up with Matt Silva – Delaware...
I-95 re-opened after being shutdown for hours following shooting, carjacking incidents
I-95 was shut down in both directions at Route 896 for much of Friday following a series of morning carjackings and shootings that ended with the suspect in the incidents dead. The string of incidents and police chases occurred during morning rush hour, starting in Newport before heading towards the...
Forwood Preserve Park restoration efforts get a boost, but is it enough?
This week, Larry Nagengast updates us on progress to transform a wooded site into something that looks like a park. New Castle County has just under 250 park sites. About a year and a half ago, contributor Larry Nagengast put the spotlight on one of them – the lesser-known and little-used Forwood Preserve Park in Brandywine Hundred.
