Pflugerville, TX

Related
fox7austin.com

Man shot, killed in SE Austin parking lot identified by police

AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed earlier this week has been identified by police. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center at 1819 S. Pleasant Valley Road around 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 29. When officers arrived, they...
AUSTIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Travis County will conduct autopsy on man found dead Nov. 30 on Highway 59

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are waiting on autopsy results to determine what happened to a Mexican National who was found Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Highway 59 near SH 530. A driver spotted the man’s body around 3 a.m. The initial reports of this being a pedestrian accident were not accurate. Investigators now say...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin attorney caught on camera trying to kill his ex-girlfriend, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - Police say an Austin attorney was caught on camera pulling out a gun and trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend while she was at work on Saturday, Nov. 26. "It's an attempt to regain control when a victim is trying to leave," said Nikhita Ved, vice president of community services at The SAFE Alliance.
AUSTIN, TX
texasbreaking.com

Man Nabbed, Accused for Disappearance of 34-Year-Old Man in Austin

A man was nabbed and accused of the disappearance of a 34-year-old man, who is now considered dead. on November 1 in The Domain in north Austin, according to a report from KXAN. On November 7, his disappearance was reported. Meanwhile, a certain Gavin Roberts, 26 years old, was detained...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock police need help finding package thief

RRPD need help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a package on October 19 in Northwest Round Rock. The suspect appears to be wearing multi-colored Nike sneakers and a black and white Mickey Mouse belt. Video Courtesy: RRPD.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Police asking for help identifying East Austin bank robbery suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police said on Nov. 28, at 1:02 p.m., officers responded to a bank robbery at the IBC Bank located at 2817 E Cesar Chavez St. The suspect entered the bank, approached...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

No charges filed in deadly pedestrian hit and run crash

Killeen (FOX 44) — The Killeen Police Department says it has completed its investigation into a crash on Oct. 2nd, 2022. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to file any charges for the crash. Police say 38-year-old Kevin Roderick Gordon II died when a vehicle...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Two children pronounced dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-35 N in Troy

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening. Initial reports from investigators at the scene stated a 2-year-old toddler was killed. DPS now says that information was incorrect. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at...
TROY, TX

