A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Man shot, killed in SE Austin parking lot identified by police
AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed earlier this week has been identified by police. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center at 1819 S. Pleasant Valley Road around 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 29. When officers arrived, they...
Woman accused of drugging, robbing man in north Austin, APD requests help identifying suspect
The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit requested help identifying a woman accused of drugging and robbing a man Oct. 12.
Travis County will conduct autopsy on man found dead Nov. 30 on Highway 59
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are waiting on autopsy results to determine what happened to a Mexican National who was found Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Highway 59 near SH 530. A driver spotted the man’s body around 3 a.m. The initial reports of this being a pedestrian accident were not accurate. Investigators now say...
Killeen Police trying to locate family, friends of Fort Hood soldier's reported murder victim
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the family and/or friends of the woman who was reportedly murdered by her Fort Hood soldier boyfriend in September. Police told 6 News that they haven't been able to locate the next of kin...
KVUE
Austin police investigating suspicious death in Southeast Austin
Austin police received a "shots fired" call to the Riverside area of Southeast Austin. Officers discovered a man that was shot inside a vehicle.
fox7austin.com
Austin attorney caught on camera trying to kill his ex-girlfriend, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - Police say an Austin attorney was caught on camera pulling out a gun and trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend while she was at work on Saturday, Nov. 26. "It's an attempt to regain control when a victim is trying to leave," said Nikhita Ved, vice president of community services at The SAFE Alliance.
Austin Police seeking information on Black Friday fatal crash
Officers responded at 4:59 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been ejected from the truck. She died on the scene.
Person shot at Givens Park “innocent bystander,” officer tweets
One person was injured after a shooting in east Austin's Givens Park Tuesday afternoon.
texasbreaking.com
Man Nabbed, Accused for Disappearance of 34-Year-Old Man in Austin
A man was nabbed and accused of the disappearance of a 34-year-old man, who is now considered dead. on November 1 in The Domain in north Austin, according to a report from KXAN. On November 7, his disappearance was reported. Meanwhile, a certain Gavin Roberts, 26 years old, was detained...
AFD: Car crashes into condos in north Austin
No one was hurt after a car crashed into a condominium building near Burnet Road early Wednesday morning.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock police need help finding package thief
RRPD need help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a package on October 19 in Northwest Round Rock. The suspect appears to be wearing multi-colored Nike sneakers and a black and white Mickey Mouse belt. Video Courtesy: RRPD.
fox7austin.com
Woman dies after being ejected from pick-up truck in North Austin, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a deadly wreck in North Austin. Investigators say on Friday, Nov. 25, just before 5 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-35 and Parmer Lane. There, they found a woman who had been ejected from the pick-up truck.
Person of interest in disappearance of missing Domain resident arrested
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated that Roberts' was facing multiple charges, but he is only facing one charge of tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse. A person of interest in the disappearance of missing Domain resident Justin Haden has been...
fox7austin.com
Police asking for help identifying East Austin bank robbery suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police said on Nov. 28, at 1:02 p.m., officers responded to a bank robbery at the IBC Bank located at 2817 E Cesar Chavez St. The suspect entered the bank, approached...
fox44news.com
No charges filed in deadly pedestrian hit and run crash
Killeen (FOX 44) — The Killeen Police Department says it has completed its investigation into a crash on Oct. 2nd, 2022. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to file any charges for the crash. Police say 38-year-old Kevin Roderick Gordon II died when a vehicle...
fox7austin.com
Person of interest in East Austin deadly shooting released amid questions of self-defense
Police took the suspected shooter in for questioning, but released him shortly after. They said the decision was made after “[they] discussed details with the District Attorney’s Office.”
Search warrants reveal disturbing details in search for missing Domain resident
AUSTIN, Texas — Search warrants for the apartment of a missing Domain resident have revealed disturbing details in the search for 34-year-old Justin Haden. Haden was reported missing in early November. He was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. According the warrants, investigators believe Haden may...
Texas band’s trailer stolen with gear, instruments and it was caught on video
An Austin band gearing up to hit the road for a show is now on the search for their gear.
KWTX
Two children pronounced dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-35 N in Troy
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening. Initial reports from investigators at the scene stated a 2-year-old toddler was killed. DPS now says that information was incorrect. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at...
