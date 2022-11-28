NPR's A Martinez speaks to economist Stephen Roach about the fallout over China's strict COVID-19 policies, and how the protests could affect the global economy. The economic effects of the zero-COVID enforcement that sparked these protests in China could be felt worldwide. Economist Stephen Roach joins us now. He's a senior fellow with the Paul Tsai China Center of the Yale Law School. Stephen, even before these protests began, China was expected to see slower growth. Now what kind of economic shock waves could we see?

1 DAY AGO