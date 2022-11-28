ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Stocks, oil slide to start week as COVID protests erupt across China

U.S. stocks tumbled Monday as unrest in China over the nation's restrictive COVID controls weighed on global sentiment and Wall Street returned from a holiday weekend. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) posted roughly the same percentage loss, or nearly 500 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined by 1.6%.
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
TheStreet

Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs

Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
NPR

China's lockdown protests and rising COVID leave Xi Jinping with '2 bad options'

When protests erupted in China over the weekend, a social media post forwarded countless times quoted a former Chinese leader saying, "the people should be allowed to speak and encouraged to care about state affairs." That leader was Xi Zhongxun, the late father of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Whether the...
NPR

With the COVID lockdown protests, how stable is China's economy?

NPR's A Martinez speaks to economist Stephen Roach about the fallout over China's strict COVID-19 policies, and how the protests could affect the global economy. The economic effects of the zero-COVID enforcement that sparked these protests in China could be felt worldwide. Economist Stephen Roach joins us now. He's a senior fellow with the Paul Tsai China Center of the Yale Law School. Stephen, even before these protests began, China was expected to see slower growth. Now what kind of economic shock waves could we see?
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as hopes Fed cuts rates next year drive trading

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Monday as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year to revive a U.S. economy that is not as robust as the tight labor market might suggest. Minutes released last week from the Fed's policy meeting...

