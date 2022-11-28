Read full article on original website
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks, oil slide to start week as COVID protests erupt across China
U.S. stocks tumbled Monday as unrest in China over the nation's restrictive COVID controls weighed on global sentiment and Wall Street returned from a holiday weekend. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) posted roughly the same percentage loss, or nearly 500 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined by 1.6%.
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
The Fed's last rate hike will come in January, but stocks will still be under pressure from dismal earnings in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The Fed could stop hiking rates as soon as January of next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets. Sheets pointed to evidence of falling inflation, though he noted central bankers would likely keep monitoring the economy after pausing rate hikes. But while investors are hoping a pause could spark...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says
Global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.
The stock market in 2023 will have less pain but no gains as companies see anemic earnings growth, Goldman Sachs says
Poor earnings growth will stretch into 2023, meaning investors should prepare for a year with no gains, Goldman Sachs said. That's because high interest rates will continue to weigh on corporate earnings well into next year. If the economy sees a soft landing, earnings will be flat and the S&P...
Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs
Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq book 3-day losing streak as investors gauge China zero-COVID policies and await Powell speech, jobs data
U.S. stocks finished a volatile session mostly lower on Tuesday as investors gauged the chances that China may ease its zero-COVID policies which provoked widespread protests over the weekend and added to investor worries about global economic growth. Wall Street also weighed downbeat data on U.S. consumer confidence and the...
Stocks fall as Fed signals interest rates need to go still higher
Stocks fell on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose after more indications from the Federal Reserve that it may need to raise interest rates much higher than many people expect to get inflation under control
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
'This is Xi's first real test': With a stumbling economy and angry citizens, Chinese President Xi Jinping is facing the biggest crisis of his time in power
The historic protests in China are just the start. Unless Xi Jinping can fix the economy, his problems are just going to get worse.
NPR
Is China's 'zero COVID' policy even possible with omicron and its subvariants?
Audio will be available later today. For nearly three years, China has enforced incredibly strict rules to keep coronavirus transmission in check. But those policies may not work against Omicron.
msn.com
Nasdaq, S&P Futures Rise As Traders Eye Powell's Speech For Interest Rate Cues — Tesla Gains, Energy And China Stocks In Focus
Trading in the index futures suggests that stocks may open mostly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index potentially snapping a three-session losing streak. The major U.S. averages ended Tuesday’s session on a mixed note, as the early optimism built on the back of hopes...
NPR
China's lockdown protests and rising COVID leave Xi Jinping with '2 bad options'
When protests erupted in China over the weekend, a social media post forwarded countless times quoted a former Chinese leader saying, "the people should be allowed to speak and encouraged to care about state affairs." That leader was Xi Zhongxun, the late father of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Whether the...
NPR
With the COVID lockdown protests, how stable is China's economy?
NPR's A Martinez speaks to economist Stephen Roach about the fallout over China's strict COVID-19 policies, and how the protests could affect the global economy. The economic effects of the zero-COVID enforcement that sparked these protests in China could be felt worldwide. Economist Stephen Roach joins us now. He's a senior fellow with the Paul Tsai China Center of the Yale Law School. Stephen, even before these protests began, China was expected to see slower growth. Now what kind of economic shock waves could we see?
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as hopes Fed cuts rates next year drive trading
NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Monday as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year to revive a U.S. economy that is not as robust as the tight labor market might suggest. Minutes released last week from the Fed's policy meeting...
Nasdaq soars 4% after Jerome Powell indicates the Fed is on track to slow rate hikes in December
US stocks soared on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said slower interest rate hikes are likely. Powell all but confirmed a 50 basis-point rate hike in December, dialing back from the four consecutive 75 basis-point hikes. "It is entirely possible the December hike of 50 basis points could be...
