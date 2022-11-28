ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CatTime

64 Cats Found in Colorado Home

Cat hoarding is one of the most commonly dismissed but ever-present forms of animal hoarding. These cases are often playfully characterized as “crazy cat ladies.” You’ve likely seen them in the media, from “The Simpsons” to “Parks and Rec.” However, these stories often aren’t cute. Over 50 percent of animal hoarding cases involve cats. These […] The post 64 Cats Found in Colorado Home appeared first on CatTime.
COLORADO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

11 missing children found by U.S. Marshals in CO

Eleven missing children were either located or recovered near Denver, Colorado this month in the first operation ever conducted in that state by a special U.S. Marshals unit dedicated to finding missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local police from Nov. 7-18 to track down missing kids in...
DENVER, CO
Daily Montanan

Colorado Springs is closer than you think

Colorado Springs isn’t so far away. Not by mileage and not by attitude. What happened there – God forbid – could happen here. And this is not just pearl clutching by some scared snowflake. I saw it firsthand. When I covered the “Drag Queen Story Hour” at ZooMontana in Billings in June, I ignored plenty […] The post Colorado Springs is closer than you think appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Washington Examiner

In Colorado, leftists look for any excuse to criticize Christians

Pluralism is dead, and if you want evidence, just talk to the Left following any national tragedy. On Saturday, Nov. 19, a deranged shooter entered Club Q, a gay and lesbian nightclub in Colorado Springs, and killed five innocent people, injuring 19 others. A horrific incident such as this should be an opportunity for both political parties to come together in support of a grieving community. But, of course, one side had to point fingers immediately.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Keeler: If Deion Sanders lands with CU Buffs, Colorado’s top prep football players say they’d stay home, play for Coach Prime. “He’s going to change a lot of kids’ minds.”

Mention Deion Sanders, and Blake Purchase’s face lights up like the Mile High Tree on a cold November night. Mention Deion Sanders at CU, and the top prep football player in Colorado, one of the Oregon Ducks’ prize commitments from the Class of 2023, admits he might even be open to a change of mind when it comes to his college of choice.
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit after Colorado tribes receive funding for high-speed internet

WASHINGTON D.C. (KKTV) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has announced a grant totaling $43,704,180.59 from the Internet for All Initiative awarded to the Southern Colorado Ute Indian Tribe in Colorado. This funding will go toward expanding high-speed internet infrastructure projects through the Internet...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

To boost Georgia's Warnock, Biden goes to ... Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit the phones with fellow Democrats Friday for Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff election. He fetched hot coffee for volunteers, too, and thanked them for their work. But this busy phone bank was nowhere near Georgia. Days before Georgia polls close on Tuesday, Biden still has no plans to visit Warnock’s state. Instead, the president aimed on Friday to help Democrats land their 51st Senate seat from afar as he stopped by a union hall and headed to a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which has spent millions of dollars to boost Warnock’s campaign against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. It was the culmination of Biden’s support-from-a-distance strategy that he employed throughout the midterm elections and that his aides credit with helping his party beat expectations in key races. “This race in Georgia … it’s really, really critical,” Biden told members of the the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers who were poring over voting lists. “This is a guy who needs our help.”
