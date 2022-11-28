ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How sealed criminal records in Colorado may be released to the public

By LUIGE DEL PUERTO luige.delpuerto@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsJvZ_0jQM0H8Q00
FILE ART: Close-up of a small bronze statuette of Lady Justice before a flag of Colorado. COURTESY OF GWENGOAT

While state law requires the automatic sealing of criminal records when a case is completely dismissed, the statutes also offer mechanisms for unsealing them.

The first mechanism is available to both the victim and defendant.

The second mechanism is available to members of the public, but that path can be arduous.

Colorado law says that the courts may permit the defendant — often the petitioner to seal records — to inspect them. The prosecuting attorney or a law enforcement agency may also release copies of police reports or any protection orders issued in the sealed case to the victim. The latter must demonstrate the need for the records and they can only be used for a "lawful purpose."

Members of the public can petition to see the records "upon a showing that circumstances have come into existence since the original sealing and, as a result, the public interest in disclosure now outweighs the defendant’s interest in privacy."

News entities often cite this provision in requesting the courts to unseal records. The argument is that a recent development — such as a crime allegedly perpetuated by the same person whose criminal records have been sealed — now outweighs that individuals' right to privacy.

Lawmakers modified the law on sealing criminal records in 2019 by automatically preventing their retrieval when a case is entirely dismissed.

The ability to seal records in cases where charges have been dismissed has been in Colorado's statutes for decades, but previous versions of the law required defendants to petition the courts for their records to be sealed. The new modification made that process automatic in certain cases.

That same statute is likely what sealed the records from a 2021 bomb threat incident in which a man with the same name and age as the Club Q shooting suspect was arrested.

In June 2021, an Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested over a bomb threat that forced residents in a Lorson Ranch neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs to evacuate from their homes for about three hours.

An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office press release at the time said that a woman reported that her son, Aldrich, "threatened to cause harm to her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition."

No formal charges were pursued in that case, which has since been sealed.

Comments / 8

Related
The Denver Gazette

How Dems can Make Colorado Safe Again | BRAUCHLER

The aftermath of the blue wave sweeping over Colorado’s midterm elections three weeks ago includes a harder-left General Assembly in 2023 than we have seen in my memory. Previously, I predicted in these pages what I believed this overwhelmingly Progressive legislature likely would do to an already weakened, besieged and overburdened criminal justice system trying to be effective while awash in a crime tsunami. Here are the legislative “shoulds” and “should nots”— the changes to the law that will make a timely difference, both good and bad.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, Colorado Governor Jared Polis told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he is considering reforms to his state's "red flag" law in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Polis said Colorado's Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) law, which allows law enforcement or The post Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws” appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman

Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

The race for House District 3 goes to recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced late Wednesday afternoon that it has ordered a mandatory recount of the Colorado House District 3 race. The office cited Colorado law as the motivator behind the recount. In a release provided to KJCT 8, the Secretary...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.” The lawsuit, which appears to be the first to stem from the shooting, was filed Tuesday in Chesapeake Circuit Court by Donya Prioleau. Walmart, which is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, did not immediately respond to a...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado governor visits shooting site as community heals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at Atrevida Beer, owned by Fierro, where patrons clutched pints of beer, a long line stretched across the room to the door, and above the bar was printed a message: “Diversity, it's on tap." ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man found guilty of cutting power to woman’s home before raping her in Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of sex assault, kidnapping and burglary tied to a disturbing act that was carried out in Colorado in 2016. The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is reporting 30-year-old Damaige Plascencia faces 88 to 112 years to life in prison for the violent crime. The DA’s Office shared details on the case with the public through a news release on Tuesday.
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

New Colorado COVID-19 cases show moderate decline, but other diseases drive concern

Despite speculation in social media circles and at the dinner table that the Thanksgiving Holiday may cause a spike of COVID-19 cases, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released data Wednesday which actually showed a slight decline. The data, relevant for the week of Nov. 20, showed there were 7,476 cases reported by CDPHE last week, a drop of 399 compared to the week Nov. 13. Additionally, the seven-day moving average of cases declined by 57. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: 'The Hate State' has a new reputation

Colorado had a near public relations crisis in the 1990s. It became “The Hate State.” A nationwide movement urged businesses and tourists to boycott Colorado. “The Hate State” resulted from voters passing Amendment 2 by a 7-point margin. A Talmey-Drake survey before the election indicated the measure would fail by at least 10 points. It seemed a likely outcome and few felt the need for a serious opposition or education campaign. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Offering condolences, Biden says he, first lady are heartbroken by Club Q shooting in Colorado

President Joe Biden on Tuesday penned a letter expressing condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the Club Q shooting, saying he and first lady Jill Biden share their grief and heartbreak. "To the loved ones and families left behind, I know that nothing I write will fill the void of their absence or the pain of losing a part of your soul," Biden said in the letter. "While the grief never truly ends, know that you will never lose the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosun.com

All but one GOP candidate for major statewide office outperformed Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

All but one GOP candidate for major statewide office outperformed Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District this year, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of 2022 election results. The analysis, first reported Tuesday in The Sun’s political newsletter, The Unaffiliated, refutes the congresswoman’s claim that...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Republican activists clamor for different approach, new leadership atop Colorado GOP

A group of Republican activists on Wednesday called on grassroots conservatives to take control of the Colorado GOP in the wake of a historic thumping suffered by Republican candidates in this month's election. "Our Republican Party leadership has failed us," said Aaron Wood, an organizer of a press conference held across the street from state GOP headquarters in Greenwood Village. Wood, founder of the conservative Freedom Fathers group, and a...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Tusinski: From swing to safe, why Colorado is no longer a purple state

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. This November’s midterm elections definitively proved what many political analysts and armchair pundits have been saying for years: Colorado is now a blue state.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy