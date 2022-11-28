Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
NASDAQ
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Target Stock (NYSE:TGT): Is There Any Value after Recent Plunge?
Shares of big-box retailer Target (NYSE:TGT) were under quite a bit of pressure following the release of some bleak results. Following Target's quarterly crumble, Wall Street analysts have been lowering their price targets. BMO Capital downgraded the firm to "Hold" from "Buy" while reducing its price target to $165. That's pretty much where the stock sits today. Indeed, many analysts don't seem to see much value after Target's latest flop.
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks That Could 5x in 2023
2022 has been a big year for value stocks, many of which are beating the market. Growth investing took a backseat to safer approaches after years of wealth creation while the economy became volatile. But 2023 is on the horizon, and the market could change very quickly. As many sky-high...
NASDAQ
Why Is Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS). Shares have lost about 7.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Altice USA, Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Why CrowdStrike Stock Sank This Week
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock fell 11.5% across this week's trading. The cybersecurity specialist's share price lost ground in conjunction with the company's third-quarter earnings release, despite results in the period being quite strong. CrowdStrike posted non-generally-accepted-accounting-principles (non-GAAP) (adjusted) earnings of $0.40 per share on revenue of $581 million in Q3,...
NASDAQ
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
As a result of continuing advancements in medical treatments and technology, the global population of individuals over age 65 is projected to rise from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion by 2050. Families will be able to spend more time with loved ones due to extended life expectancies. And...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:. International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
CONSOL Energy and Whirlpool have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 02, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares CONSOL Energy CEIX as the Bull of the Day and Whirlpool Corp. WHR as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Apple AAPL, Tesla TSLA and Meta META. Here is a...
NASDAQ
2 Top Stocks Under $10 You Might Want to Buy Before 2022 Is Over
A lot of stocks that began the year trading at double and in some cases triple digits have fallen out of favor. Figs (NYSE: Figs) and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are two stocks that have declined sharply this year, but don't let their single-digit prices scare you away. Both companies are shaking up their respective industries.
NASDAQ
5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
Investing seemed easy in 2021 when the market was going crazy. Stocks doubled and tripled within a year, left and right. But that's no longer the case, and many stocks need massive gains to get within even shouting distance of their former highs. But a bear market doesn't discriminate, and...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Valero (VLO) is an Attractive Investment Bet
Valero Energy Corporation VLO has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to witness earnings growth of 909.6% this year. What’s Favoring the Stock?. Valero is a best-in-class oil refiner involved in...
NASDAQ
Why Is Rockwell Automation (ROK) Up 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Rockwell Automation (ROK). Shares have added about 9.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rockwell Automation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Is Trane Technologies (TT) Up 8.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Trane Technologies (TT). Shares have added about 8.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Trane Technologies due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Fortune Brands (FBHS) to Buy Assa Abloy's Emtek, Yale Brands
Fortune Brands Home & Security FBHS has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Emtek and Schaub premium door and cabinet hardware business and the Yale and August smart residential business in the United States and Canada from Assa Abloy, Inc. The transaction is valued at $800 million in...
NASDAQ
NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Nike (NKE) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this athletic apparel maker have returned +22.9%, compared to the...
Comments / 0