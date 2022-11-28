Transfer portal officially opens on December 5; Lincoln Riley is waiting to pounce

USC’s substantial and immediate transformation in college football is the product of several forces. One central force is the impact of the transfer portal.

The obvious connection to make with the portal and its influence on USC is the simple fact that Lincoln Riley believes in the centrality of the portal. This is not a peripheral pursuit for him. Riley views the portal as essential to making USC better. It’s not a luxury or an add-on; it’s an absolute necessity.

Riley understands how the portal can transform rosters. So many other coaches do not. This has been a game-changer for USC.

Let’s review some of USC’s high-impact transfers and take note of some 2022-2023 transfer prospects while reminding you that the new portal cycle officially begins on December 5.

We can also tell you that Oklahoma receiver Theo Wease has expressed his desire to enter the portal when it does open on Dec. 5.

JORDAN ADDISON

Jordan Addison, when healthy, is a force. He helped USC take an early lead at Utah before getting hurt later in that game. He caught 11 passes for 178 yards against UCLA. He caught the game-winning touchdown pass against Oregon State. His value has been enormous to this team after transferring from Pittsburgh.

ERIC GENTRY

He was USC’s most important defensive player through six games before getting hurt in Game 7 against Utah. He got back into the flow of action against Notre Dame and should be a full-go against the Utes.

Just in time, too.

BOBBY HASKINS

When Courtland Ford got hurt and lost his effectiveness, having Haskins there at left tackle to stabilize the offensive line was a centrally important factor in creating a successful season. USC is not 11-1 if Haskins hadn’t transferred from Virginia.

2023 TRANSFERS: OKLAHOMA WR THEO WEASE

2023 TRANSFERS: TEXAS A&M RB L.J. JOHNSON

2023 TRANSFERS: TEXAS A&M LB ISH HARRIS

2023 TRANSFERS: TEXAS A&M EDGE ELIJAH JEUDY