Colorado State

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Democrats face busy lame duck session ahead of split party control

Washington (Nexstar) – The lame duck session of Congress — the period of time after an election and before the new Congress begins — is when not much typically gets done. However, Democrats are trying to get as much legislation passed as possible before they lose the majority in the House and control of Congress is divided.
Dems Move to Make South Carolina, Not Iowa, 1st Voting State

"By Will WeissertDemocrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate.The Democratic National Committee's rule-making arm made the move to strip Iowa from the position it has held for more than four decades after technical meltdowns sparked chaos and marred results of the state's 2020 caucus. The change also comes after a long push by some of the party's top leaders to start choosing a president in states that are less white, especially given the importance of...
Cotton blocking quick passage of 9/11 victims bill over Beirut concerns

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is blocking the Senate from voting on a bill aimed at providing close to $3 billion to victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, calling for victims of the 1983 bombings of the U.S. Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, to share in the compensation. The...
New Mexico visits new political landscape in four-day trip

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to a convention of Democratic governors in New Orleans on the heels of her reelection victory, with additional engagements in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Lujan Grisham’s office announced Friday in a statement the start of a four-day tour that includes the keynote speech at a public health policy convention in Philadelphia. The convention touches on themes of opportunity for youths, strategies for reducing gun violence and more. Lujan Grisham plans to highlight her administration’s efforts to combat poverty, hunger and other societal problems that influence public health. Lujan Grisham served as chairwoman in 2021 of the Democratic Governors Association that focuses on getting Democrats elected across the country.
DHS warns of heightened threats ahead of holidays

(NewsNation) — The Department of Homeland Security is warning of rising threats in the coming months. A report from DHS referred to a heightened threat environment, with risks of domestic terror attacks committed by lone-wolf actors or groups motivated by personal grievances and violent ideologies. The report, which comes...
