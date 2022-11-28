Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Ex-Oath Keeper calls conviction of group’s leader ‘necessary’
(NewsNation) — A former member of the Oath Keepers called the decision by a jury Tuesday to convict the founder of the group with sedition crimes “necessary” and warned about the potential for future violence in the next two years. Stewart Rhodes was found guilty of seditious...
DC lawmakers, Biden react to passing on Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Many in Washington D.C. are mourning the loss of 61-year-old Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va). “And he worked right up until the last day. His death was unexpected and he’ll be sorely missed,” Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) said. There is a somber atmosphere around Capitol...
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Democrats face busy lame duck session ahead of split party control
Washington (Nexstar) – The lame duck session of Congress — the period of time after an election and before the new Congress begins — is when not much typically gets done. However, Democrats are trying to get as much legislation passed as possible before they lose the majority in the House and control of Congress is divided.
Respect for Marriage Act faces Senate vote amid religious protection fears
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – A bill to protect same-sex and inter-racial marriages is one step closer to passage after hitting some bumps in the road amid concerns about religious protections. The bill cleared one hurdle on Monday but faces more votes on Tuesday. In early November, senators reached a bipartisan...
Schumer pledges to keep senators in Washington until rail deal is done
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday he will keep senators working in Washington until they pass legislation to avoid a nationwide rail strike, which he warned could begin disrupting the nation’s supply chain as soon as next week. “The Senate cannot leave until we get the job...
Dems Move to Make South Carolina, Not Iowa, 1st Voting State
"By Will WeissertDemocrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate.The Democratic National Committee's rule-making arm made the move to strip Iowa from the position it has held for more than four decades after technical meltdowns sparked chaos and marred results of the state's 2020 caucus. The change also comes after a long push by some of the party's top leaders to start choosing a president in states that are less white, especially given the importance of...
Devastating rail shutdown narrowly averted through congressional vote
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A potentially devastating economic shutdown was narrowly averted on Thursday. Congress voted to force rail companies and unions to agree to a new labor contract, ending the threat of a rail worker strike. After it pushed through the House on Wednesday, the Senate passed the bill...
Cotton blocking quick passage of 9/11 victims bill over Beirut concerns
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is blocking the Senate from voting on a bill aimed at providing close to $3 billion to victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, calling for victims of the 1983 bombings of the U.S. Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, to share in the compensation. The...
New Mexico visits new political landscape in four-day trip
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to a convention of Democratic governors in New Orleans on the heels of her reelection victory, with additional engagements in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Lujan Grisham’s office announced Friday in a statement the start of a four-day tour that includes the keynote speech at a public health policy convention in Philadelphia. The convention touches on themes of opportunity for youths, strategies for reducing gun violence and more. Lujan Grisham plans to highlight her administration’s efforts to combat poverty, hunger and other societal problems that influence public health. Lujan Grisham served as chairwoman in 2021 of the Democratic Governors Association that focuses on getting Democrats elected across the country.
DHS warns of heightened threats ahead of holidays
(NewsNation) — The Department of Homeland Security is warning of rising threats in the coming months. A report from DHS referred to a heightened threat environment, with risks of domestic terror attacks committed by lone-wolf actors or groups motivated by personal grievances and violent ideologies. The report, which comes...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
51K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0