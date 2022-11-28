Read full article on original website
Related
Start Your Weekend Right with Cody Johnson’s New Live Album
Earlier this year, Cody Johnson announced that he had three new albums in the works. Today, he released the first... The post Start Your Weekend Right with Cody Johnson’s New Live Album appeared first on Outsider.
KGUN 9
Spotify’s Wrapped 2022 Lets You Hear Your ‘music Listening Personality’ For This Year
How would you describe your life’s soundtrack for 2022? Was it calming or catchy? Maybe an eclectic combination of uplifting and playful with a touch of melancholy music? If you’re unsure, perhaps Spotify can help you figure it out, thanks to a feature called Spotify 2022 Wrapped. Spotify...
KGUN 9
Jeanette Crystal Bradley: The First 12 Days of Preschool
Jeanette Crystal Bradley is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. When in the holiday spirit, jingles are normally what are sung. But why not get a new spin on a holiday classic?. Want the book? You can get it here: jeanettecrystalbradley.com.
Comments / 0