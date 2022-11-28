ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGUN 9

Jeanette Crystal Bradley: The First 12 Days of Preschool

Jeanette Crystal Bradley is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. When in the holiday spirit, jingles are normally what are sung. But why not get a new spin on a holiday classic?. Want the book? You can get it here: jeanettecrystalbradley.com.

