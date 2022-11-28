ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to avoid buying counterfeit goods online this holiday season

As you search online for gifts this holiday season, the Better Business Bureau is warning about a surge in counterfeit goods, and cheap imitations that will leave you disappointed. They are often advertised on your social media feeds, with images of handbags, jewelry, and clothing that look great and are...
Dairy Queen Has A New Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard That’s Perfect For The Holidays

The holidays have officially begun at Dairy Queen, where you’ll find two December Blizzard of the Month treats that will get you into the spirit of things immediately. The company has announced a new flavor, Frosted Sugar Cookie, and a returning one, Candy Cane Chill. Both sound perfect for treating yourself during the hectic month ahead!

